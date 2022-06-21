Sir Anthony Hopkins wins the Jiggle Jiggle wars with this Louis Theroux-themed TikTok

Celebrity

Louis Theroux’s self-penned rap from one of his Weird Weekends was always iconic, but has been given a fresh lease of life with this remix by DJ/producers and performers Duke and Jones.

The sound clip of the new treatment has gone viral on TikTok, featuring in many lipsynchs, dances and more – even appearing on Louis’ very first TikTok.

But a new contender has stepped up to take the award for best use of the sound, and it’s none other than Sir Anthony Hopkins. He kept it simple and fun, describing it as ‘A senior’s version 😎’.

TikTok users loved it – and left a lot of appreciative comments.

Anthony Hopkins ready for hot boy summer.

X

That wink tho. Loving it.

Andrea.horizonsmagazine

This is how it’s done 🥰🥰🥰

Dewbaggington

What The Heck??!! Why didn’t anyone tell me that Sir Anthony Hawkins has a Tiktok?!!! I’m now happy 😂🥰🥰

LeeLee1985

Definitely my favorite rendition 🥰🥰

Christina (Tina) Connolly

Hello, Clarice.

Katherine

Even Duke & Jones stopped by with this comment.

Legend 😳❤️

They’ve got that right.

Source @anthonyhopkins Image Screengrab