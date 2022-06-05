Louis Theroux’s notorious rap works far better than it should as church music
In one episode of the absolutely brilliant Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, Louis wrote and performed a rap.
It’s both terrible and amazing – watch for yourself.
It’s worth seeing that in black and white.
‘I gotta make this money, it’s all on me.
We gotta get this cheese, it’s all we need.
I gotta make this money, it’s all on me.
Louis, Reece and Big and the BBC.
My money doesn’t jiggle, jiggle, it folds.
I wanna see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure.
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know.
Riding in my Fiat,
You really have to see it.
I’m 6 feet 2 in a compact –
No slack but luckily the seats go back.
I’ve got a knack to relax
In my mind, I’m feeling fine
And I’m sipping some red, red wine.’
The rap has experienced something of a revival after DJ-production duo Duke and Jones gave Louis’ revisit of the rap on the YouTube show Chicken Shop Date a bit of an update, and TikTokkers latched onto the sound.
@officiallouistheroux link in bio #rap #louistheroux ♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
The new-found popularity inspired an unexpected cover version by St John’s Voices, a choir from St. John’s College, Cambridge. We don’t know why this works, but it definitely does.
@stjohnsvoices We finished the psalter a little early this year, so we had to branch out…non tinnit pecunia mea #louistheroux #rap #jigglejiggle #choirtok ♬ original sound – stjohnsvoices
Finally, a TikTok user named and2rew asked the big question.
Source St John’s Voices Image Screengrab, Screengrab