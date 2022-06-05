Louis Theroux’s notorious rap works far better than it should as church music

In one episode of the absolutely brilliant Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, Louis wrote and performed a rap.

It’s both terrible and amazing – watch for yourself.

It’s worth seeing that in black and white.

‘I gotta make this money, it’s all on me.

We gotta get this cheese, it’s all we need.

I gotta make this money, it’s all on me.

Louis, Reece and Big and the BBC.

My money doesn’t jiggle, jiggle, it folds.

I wanna see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure.

It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know.

Riding in my Fiat,

You really have to see it.

I’m 6 feet 2 in a compact –

No slack but luckily the seats go back.

I’ve got a knack to relax

In my mind, I’m feeling fine

And I’m sipping some red, red wine.’