Entertainment

Louis Theroux’s notorious rap works far better than it should as church music

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2022

In one episode of the absolutely brilliant Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, Louis wrote and performed a rap.

It’s both terrible and amazing – watch for yourself.

It’s worth seeing that in black and white.

‘I gotta make this money, it’s all on me.
We gotta get this cheese, it’s all we need.
I gotta make this money, it’s all on me.
Louis, Reece and Big and the BBC.

My money doesn’t jiggle, jiggle, it folds.
I wanna see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure.
It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know.

Riding in my Fiat,
You really have to see it.
I’m 6 feet 2 in a compact –
No slack but luckily the seats go back.

I’ve got a knack to relax
In my mind, I’m feeling fine
And I’m sipping some red, red wine.’

The rap has experienced something of a revival after DJ-production duo Duke and Jones gave Louis’ revisit of the rap on the YouTube show Chicken Shop Date a bit of an update, and TikTokkers latched onto the sound.

@officiallouistheroux link in bio #rap #louistheroux ♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

The new-found popularity inspired an unexpected cover version by St John’s Voices, a choir from St. John’s College, Cambridge. We don’t know why this works, but it definitely does.

@stjohnsvoices We finished the psalter a little early this year, so we had to branch out…non tinnit pecunia mea #louistheroux #rap #jigglejiggle #choirtok ♬ original sound – stjohnsvoices

Finally, a TikTok user named and2rew asked the big question.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Louis Theroux’s Great British Bake Off entrance was simply brilliant

Source St John’s Voices Image Screengrab, Screengrab