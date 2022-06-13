Celebrity

Sam Neill’s hilarious fart anecdote was made even better by Jeff Goldblum’s snappy comeback

Updated June 13th, 2022

As Jurassic World: Dominion opens in cinemas, a lot of promotional focus has been on the trio of actors reprising their roles from the film that sparked the franchise, Jurassic Park – Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

via Gfycat

In an interview with the New York Times, Sam Neill shared a social nightmare he experienced at the premiere of Jurassic Park.

This is why a protective ring needs to be thrown around Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

This checks out.

