Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum performing a duet is the content we all need right now

You could be forgiven for thinking that 2020 was nothing but an enormous bin fire, unless you’d already seen this clip of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum – currently reunited on the set of Jurassic World Dominion – in which case …who hurt you?

This is certainly a unique version of the Frank Ifield hit ‘I Remember You’ and it will do your heart good to hear it, while not being a hundred per cent friendly to your ears.

We’re very happy to see Sam finally has a bandmate after all his lockdown solo performances, like this.

People loved the stars’ duet, and these reactions made us smile.

This was their encore.

