Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum performing a duet is the content we all need right now
You could be forgiven for thinking that 2020 was nothing but an enormous bin fire, unless you’d already seen this clip of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum – currently reunited on the set of Jurassic World Dominion – in which case …who hurt you?
This is certainly a unique version of the Frank Ifield hit ‘I Remember You’ and it will do your heart good to hear it, while not being a hundred per cent friendly to your ears.
I Remember You #JeffGoldblum pic.twitter.com/gFAv6LGFH3
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2020
We’re very happy to see Sam finally has a bandmate after all his lockdown solo performances, like this.
SELF ISOLATION . Thought I’d pick up a uke after all this time and sing something cheerful. I can only apologise … pic.twitter.com/D0j7chfKb0
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 20, 2020
People loved the stars’ duet, and these reactions made us smile.
This week just gets better and BETTER. Two of my favourite ls right here. https://t.co/KmeNnyURk9
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 7, 2020
Would honestly be happy if Jurassic World 3 was just two hours of this (with Laura Dern, of course). And then there's a bit with a dinosaur at the end. https://t.co/dOQOTXyEWF
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) September 7, 2020
This is pornography, to me https://t.co/5qna6HNUyJ
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 7, 2020
I love this. I love it so much. https://t.co/XeS1QGeZ3n
— Ryan Connolly (@ryan_connolly) September 7, 2020
This was their encore.
— Brendan McCallion (@brendiano101) September 7, 2020
READ MORE
Sam Neill’s quarantine updates have made us love him even more
Source Sam Neill Image Sam Neill