Rory Stewart’s burn at the expense of this GB News presenter was simply perfect

Former Conservative cabinet minister and erstwhile Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart was on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday where he went viral with this 20-second takedown of Boris Johnson.

And it’s not what Stewart had to say – well, it is – but it’s more about the look on GB News presenter Tom Harwood’s face, and what Stewart said about it on Twitter later.

It was all worth it for Tom’s expression at the end of the clip…👇 https://t.co/S21rg6UjBS — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 9, 2022

Nailed it.

When you explain to Tom Harwood that the toast that comes out from the toaster is the same bread you put in.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/z4WQLVO2Nq — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) June 9, 2022

The look of a man that has agreed with what was said but is furiously trying to work out how to say something different. — BKKPatts (@BkkPatts) June 9, 2022

Putting Tom Harwood into a public debate with Rory Stewart is nothing short of cruelty to a defenceless animal. — Steve (@TTFC99) June 10, 2022

Tom looking like a Labrador listening to Mozart there. — Pipsos (@Pipsos4) June 9, 2022

And if Tom Harwood rings a bell, that might be because he was the one responsible for that top GB News scoop about Sue Gray.

