Popular

Rory Stewart’s burn at the expense of this GB News presenter was simply perfect

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2022

Former Conservative cabinet minister and erstwhile Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart was on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday where he went viral with this 20-second takedown of Boris Johnson.

And it’s not what Stewart had to say – well, it is – but it’s more about the look on GB News presenter Tom Harwood’s face, and what Stewart said about it on Twitter later.

Nailed it.

And if Tom Harwood rings a bell, that might be because he was the one responsible for that top GB News scoop about Sue Gray.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @RoryStewartUK