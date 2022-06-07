News

This Sue Gray karaoke photo wasn’t the scoop GB News thought – 19 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 7th, 2022

The vote of confidence in Boris Johnson may have temporarily eclipsed the Partygate scandal, but one GB News presenter shared a reminder that Sue Gray’s report was as damning of the PM as the fact that 41 per cent of his parliamentary party doesn’t think he’s up to the job.

What an absolute disgrace for someone to *checks notes* attend a party when it wasn’t illegal. And to sing You’re the One That I Want, from Grease, too. Why wasn’t she singing The White Cliffs of Dover and waving a flag like a true patriot?

via Gfycat

Tweeters pointed out the flaw in Mr. Harwood’s argument. They pointed it out a lot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2