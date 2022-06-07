This Sue Gray karaoke photo wasn’t the scoop GB News thought – 19 funniest takedowns

News

The vote of confidence in Boris Johnson may have temporarily eclipsed the Partygate scandal, but one GB News presenter shared a reminder that Sue Gray’s report was as damning of the PM as the fact that 41 per cent of his parliamentary party doesn’t think he’s up to the job.

What an absolute disgrace for someone to *checks notes* attend a party when it wasn’t illegal. And to sing You’re the One That I Want, from Grease, too. Why wasn’t she singing The White Cliffs of Dover and waving a flag like a true patriot?

Tweeters pointed out the flaw in Mr. Harwood’s argument. They pointed it out a lot.

1.

This is objectively fucking hilarious 😂 https://t.co/q3MQWIIPjb — Jolyon Rubinstein 🇺🇦 (@JolyonRubs) June 6, 2022

2.

"And if I'm not mistaken, and I rarely am… those shoes she is wearing were purchased when the UK was PART OF THE EU!"

*mic drop* — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 6, 2022

3.

How journalism works: Massive scoop: *Sue Gray singing karaoke at a mid Pandemic party* Really not a Scoop at all: *Sue Gray singing karaoke at a Pre-Pandemic party* https://t.co/jvsuRPMSFB — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 6, 2022

4.

EXCL: THE ENTIRE COUNTRY LEFT THE HOUSE WITHOUT WEARING FACE MASKS AND HAND SANITISER PRE-PANDEMIC TOO. You’re scraping that barrel so feverishly that you’re wearing a hole right through it, Tom. https://t.co/HdNRKplp4A — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 6, 2022

5.

Swannee whistle reporter reveals he doesn’t understand what “pre-pandemic” means. https://t.co/ObUBEcObT9 — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 6, 2022

6.

Tom did you honestly read headlines like "PM partied while people died" and think the outrage was over the karaoke machine https://t.co/CKYQ9DKbBw — katie spalding (@supermathskid) June 6, 2022

7.

the number of times that you’re forced to acknowledge that this is pre-pandemic and this ‘exclusive’ is just a grainy photo of a woman singing karaoke, makes this one of the funniest things on twitter today, and today Nadine Dorries told us all Britain was at war with Ukraine https://t.co/s9TY75cWMi — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 6, 2022

8.

The kind of scoop you have to roll out of bed at 2pm to track down https://t.co/0MlR2IAB8Z — Rebecca Wilks (@WilksBecca) June 6, 2022

9.

me, tutting at pictures of people at an LCD Soundsystem concert in 2018: these people care not a jot for the novel coronavirus https://t.co/NFmNECa7Kq — Alex Kealy 🇺🇦 (@alexkealy) June 6, 2022

10.