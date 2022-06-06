News

Nadine Dorries just laid into Jeremy Hunt and it might be her biggest self-own yet

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2022

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries is among Boris Johnson’s most devoted cheerleaders so it’s no surprise to see her coming out to bat for the beleaguered PM ahead of tonight’s vote of confidence.

No stranger to venting her displeasure on Twitter, she was particularly riled when former health secretary (and one time Tory leadership contender) Jeremy Hunt said he wouldn’t be backing Johnson in Monday night’s vote.

It prompted quite the tirade from Dorries, who responded with a four-part thread of her own.

Dorries is no stranger to self-owns, of course, but this one might be her biggest yet.

First, what it said about the state of the Conservative party …

… and specifically, what it said about the government’s preparation for the pandemic.

Last, but most definitely not least, it also had entirely the opposite effect of the one Dorries was hoping for.

Apart from that, of course, it was an absolute Twitter win for the all-conquering culture secretary.

