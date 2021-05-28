Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account but these 9 glorious self-owns will live forever

Politics

Sad news today that Tory MP Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account after her latest unfortunate self-own.

The only surprise, surely, is that she didn’t ditch it sooner.

But if you’re missing her already – who isn’t? – then enjoy these 9 magnificent times the health minister suffered a glorious self-own.

1. When she took aim at Dominic Cummings and blew her own foot off

2. When she claimed the Tories created twice as many jobs in Hartlepool as there are people

Is Nadine Dorries the thickest person ever to have walked the halls of power in the U.K.?#HartlepoolByElection #NeverVoteConservative pic.twitter.com/wrEjhKcrjx — Chris Ballingall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 #FBPA (@Chrisballingall) May 3, 2021

3. When she said no-one predicted Covid would be over by Christmas

4. When she complained that we won’t have any MEPs after Brexit

Anyway here’s brexiter Nadine Dorries complaining that we won’t have any MEPs after Brexit pic.twitter.com/GmueMTK2b9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2018

Nadine Dorries seriously just complained that the Brexit deal gives us “no MEPs, no commissioner, no votes”. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #skynews — Property Spotter (@PropertySpot) November 17, 2018

5. When she went into bat for Boris Johnson and ended up clean bowled

Tories spent weeks saying they believed Cummings when he said he strapped his kid in the back of his car to conduct an eye exam by flooring it down the A2. Called him truthful and a good father. Screamed for him to remain in post, and now they name him as a discredible source?? https://t.co/IAe0mcX0m1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2021

6. When she said only a crystal ball could have predicted the second lockdown

You didn’t need a bloody crystal ball, you needed to act on the advice your own SAGE committee gave you to lockdown weeks ago. https://t.co/U99BqZsHko — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 31, 2020

7. When she said David Davis was ‘trained to survive’ (he didn’t)

“I could catch a monkey. If I was starving I could. I’d make poison darts out of the poison of the deadly frogs. One milligram of that poison can kill a monkey. Or a man. Prick yourself and you’d be dead within a day. Or longer. Different frogs, different times.” pic.twitter.com/CSMpfFPCuM — Lisa Holdsworth 💙 (@WorksWithWords) June 7, 2018

8. When she said there’s no such thing as herd immunity

Nadine, actual doctor here 👋

Measles needs to have a vaccination uptake of 93% or greater for the possibility of herd immunity to kick in, and we’ve never been close. Also, fun fact: measles vaccinations have saved over 21 million lives worldwide in the last 20 years. — Dr Meenal Viz (@drmeenalviz) October 13, 2020

9. And finally, when she said this on ‘Clap for Boris’ night …

… and it prompted people to share their ‘Nadine stories’

I heard a noise outside. My clock is slow. I looked outside and there was every person on my street, all the squirrels and foxes, Lady and the Tramp, Barny the Dinosaur and the cast of Hamilton all cheering for the PM to get better. I admit I cried. #NadineStories — WeeHalfPint 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✌️🕊☮️ (@weehalfpintt) April 7, 2020

#NadineStories I heard a noise outside. The clock struck thirteen. There was an out-pouring of love for Big Boris who was not on a ventilator because he is a fighter. We are at war with Covid-19. We have always been at war with Covid-19. — Russell Bloor (@MoonCat666) April 8, 2020

Let’s hope she’ll be back on Twitter soon.

