These Everton Legends have a message ahead of the Liverpool – Real Madrid Champions League final
Liverpool versus Real Madrid is something of a déjà vu fixture in the Champions League, with the European giants having a thrilling history, including a Real Madrid victory in the 2018 final.
Fans with and without tickets have already started pouring into Paris, ahead of Saturday’s big match.
Paris is ready 👌#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/wBiXgvzuVg
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2022
UEFA:
“The Liverpool fan-zone can hold up to 44,000 people with the Real Madrid fan-zone holding 6,000 people.”
No one quite does it like The Reds 😎 pic.twitter.com/L232m7C4A3
— The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 26, 2022
Betting company Paddy Power turned to the blue half of Liverpool for a different perspective, and four Everton legends – Peter Reid, Kevin Campbell, Alan Stubbs and Michael Ball – stepped up.
As Liverpool prepare for the #ChampionsLeagueFinal, one question remains – who will the pride of Everton be supporting?
We travelled to Merseyside to find out…
(18+ BeGambleAware) pic.twitter.com/potThFyMZ3
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 26, 2022
“It’s just a different way of life over here.”
“Where, Huyton?”
Twitter loved it, and these reactions captured the mood.
😂😂😂 superb https://t.co/DMWs3GoNiV
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) May 26, 2022
— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 26, 2022
This is class 😂 https://t.co/EilOSW9gAO
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) May 26, 2022
This is hilarious ffs https://t.co/HMffo0Xga6
— G_mble (@G_mble9) May 26, 2022
This is off the wall funny 😁 😂
— Paul McKenzie (@MrSmileEsq) May 27, 2022
The man himself, Peter Reid, knows he did a good job.
😂😂😂💙🍷 https://t.co/fqPFiN0voh
— Peter Reid 💙 (@reid6peter) May 26, 2022
May the best team* win.
*Liverpool
READ MORE
Liverpool’s sponsor well and truly fouled a couple of the team with this fake advert prank
Source Paddy Power Image Screengrab