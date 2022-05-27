These Everton Legends have a message ahead of the Liverpool – Real Madrid Champions League final

Entertainment

Liverpool versus Real Madrid is something of a déjà vu fixture in the Champions League, with the European giants having a thrilling history, including a Real Madrid victory in the 2018 final.

Fans with and without tickets have already started pouring into Paris, ahead of Saturday’s big match.

UEFA: “The Liverpool fan-zone can hold up to 44,000 people with the Real Madrid fan-zone holding 6,000 people.” No one quite does it like The Reds 😎 pic.twitter.com/L232m7C4A3 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 26, 2022

Betting company Paddy Power turned to the blue half of Liverpool for a different perspective, and four Everton legends – Peter Reid, Kevin Campbell, Alan Stubbs and Michael Ball – stepped up.

As Liverpool prepare for the #ChampionsLeagueFinal, one question remains – who will the pride of Everton be supporting? We travelled to Merseyside to find out… (18+ BeGambleAware) pic.twitter.com/potThFyMZ3 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 26, 2022

“It’s just a different way of life over here.” “Where, Huyton?”

Twitter loved it, and these reactions captured the mood.

This is class 😂 https://t.co/EilOSW9gAO — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) May 26, 2022

This is off the wall funny 😁 😂 — Paul McKenzie (@MrSmileEsq) May 27, 2022

The man himself, Peter Reid, knows he did a good job.

May the best team* win.

*Liverpool

