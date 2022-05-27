Entertainment

These Everton Legends have a message ahead of the Liverpool – Real Madrid Champions League final

Poke Staff. Updated May 27th, 2022

Liverpool versus Real Madrid is something of a déjà vu fixture in the Champions League, with the European giants having a thrilling history, including a Real Madrid victory in the 2018 final.

Fans with and without tickets have already started pouring into Paris, ahead of Saturday’s big match.

Betting company Paddy Power turned to the blue half of Liverpool for a different perspective, and four Everton legends – Peter Reid, Kevin Campbell, Alan Stubbs and Michael Ball – stepped up.

“It’s just a different way of life over here.”

“Where, Huyton?”

Twitter loved it, and these reactions captured the mood.

The man himself, Peter Reid, knows he did a good job.

May the best team* win.

*Liverpool

