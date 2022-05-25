Entertainment

Liverpool’s sponsor well and truly fouled a couple of the team with this fake advert prank

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2022

Liverpool’s season isn’t quite over, with the upcoming Champions League final offering the opportunity to take a third trophy, but the end of term high-jinks have already kicked in.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined several actors and Liverpudlian comedian Adam Rowe to convince his teammates, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi, that they were recording a simple advert for their complicit sponsors, AXA.

Mission accomplished. It’s six minutes of comedy gold.

When Liverpool FC’s official Twitter account shared the prank, it hit the back of the net.

It will serve as a great farewell memory for Divock Origi, who leaves Anfield for Italy, where he will play for AC Milan.

