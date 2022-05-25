Liverpool’s sponsor well and truly fouled a couple of the team with this fake advert prank

Entertainment

Liverpool’s season isn’t quite over, with the upcoming Champions League final offering the opportunity to take a third trophy, but the end of term high-jinks have already kicked in.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined several actors and Liverpudlian comedian Adam Rowe to convince his teammates, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi, that they were recording a simple advert for their complicit sponsors, AXA.

Mission accomplished. It’s six minutes of comedy gold.

When Liverpool FC’s official Twitter account shared the prank, it hit the back of the net.

This was a lot of fun to do 😂😂 https://t.co/UXi5rggVHM — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) May 20, 2022

I’m loathed to share anything that makes Liverpool football club look alright but this is funny https://t.co/H3JUXN8m3t — 🇧🇩 Michael 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pakintyre 🇵🇰 (@eshaanakbar) May 20, 2022

This is obviously funny, but it’s also really brilliant to see Origi stand up to someone he thinks is being rude to others. It’s such a lovely group of players we’ve got. https://t.co/ZlAGZguBn5 — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) May 20, 2022

Absolutely quality this 😂😂 fantastic acting from @adamrowecomedy https://t.co/n7v471APDr — Patrick McGuinness (@guinsters92) May 20, 2022

So it turns out Divock Origi actually *is* the soundest bloke in the worldpic.twitter.com/vTDRTsuHPB — Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) May 20, 2022

It will serve as a great farewell memory for Divock Origi, who leaves Anfield for Italy, where he will play for AC Milan.

Look after Divock at all costs @acmilan. https://t.co/bJ4i8pFwew — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 20, 2022

