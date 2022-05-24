The reactions to this NSFW zoo complaint just made it even better

Weird World

We’re very grateful to Redditor u/CherubSpeedrun for sharing screenshots of a very NSFW but funny zoo review.

This is what one mum took away from her family’s day out.

In other words …

Whether she was trolling, we may never know – but the reactions of Reddit users to both her review and Chris’ translation make us not really care that much, because they were so funny.

Yes, this is the primary problem with zoos…

Alden_Is_Happy

Primary problem with zoos is the most unruly animals aren’t even kept in cages and are just allowed to wander around freely.

FalseCape

“Alright Phil, you’re new so you get the worst job. The elephant-jacker is in the janitor’s closet and the shower is behind the restrooms”

King_skywhale

Oh yeah. Train the animals to be turned on by humans, that’s going to make the trip to the zoo fun.

BreenLurka

Help Wanted Elephant “Handler”

StrangeBru

Ma’am, this is a zoo, not the dumpster behind Wendy’s.

No-Specific-3850

“That’s his penis sweetie. Let’s go look at the river otters.”

Perle1234

“MY CHILD ASKED ME A DIFFICULT QUESTION!” Then get ready for this question from your 3 year old, “Why is that man touching that elephant in his no-no area?”

TheDogWithNoMaster

A Redditor named u/greatpoomonkey (Is there any other kind of monkey?) had a suspicion.

This seems like a fake review to me. I mean, it’s obviously written by one of the male elephants, hoping for a handy in the mornings.

via Gfycat

Source r/SipsTea Image r/SipsTea, Minka2507 on Pixabay