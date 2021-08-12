Animals

Dublin Zoo’s orangutan went viral for this hilarious one-act play with a dropped teddy

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2021

A day out at Dublin Zoo accidentally became darkly comic when a child dropped a teddy into an orangutan enclosure, triggering an emotional rollercoaster.

TikToker, Lauz_7 filmed the scene – and it’s the one-act play we didn’t know we needed.

If M. Night Shyamalan made animal videos.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of the whole thing.

Orangutans have clearly long since had enough of people.

Of course, there may be a sequel.

It’s the origin story for Orangutan-Man.

