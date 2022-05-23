Politics

Taxpayers are footing the £500,000 bill to improve Rishi Sunak’s image

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 23rd, 2022

Rishi Sunak hasn’t only been in the news for his political decisions or his reported disagreements with the PM over spending – he has also just made it onto the Sunday Times Rich List, at number 222 of the 1000 richest people in the UK.

Before the reaction to the extreme wealth of Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, had died down, it emerged that the Treasury has agreed a contract worth almost £10,000 a week until February 2023, for focus groups and polls aimed at monitoring and improving public perception of the chancellor.

The total cost will be around half a million pounds.

The Treasury tried to dimiss it as a non-story.

In keeping with much of the government spending under Boris Johnson, the £500,000 outlay might just have achieved the opposite of its intention.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Cold War Steve didn’t need words to sum up the situation.

