Celebrity

Ryan Reynolds taking too long to realise a goal didn’t count is a very funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2022

You’ll already know the unlikely tale of Ryan Reynolds (and his fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney) buying lowly Wrexham Football Club.

It looked like the purchase of the Welsh team might have a fairytale ending after they made it to the FA Trophy final at Wembley and scored a last-minute equaliser against Bromley.

Unfortunately for Wrexham the goal was offside and they went onto lose 1-0. Even more unfortunately for Reynolds – who was accompanied in the Royal Box by Will Ferrell and David Beckham – it took him a while to realise the goal didn’t count.

And their celebrations went viral because, well, watch.

And once again, shorter this time, with added realisation.

Ooof.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @btsportfootball