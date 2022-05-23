Ryan Reynolds taking too long to realise a goal didn’t count is a very funny watch

Celebrity

You’ll already know the unlikely tale of Ryan Reynolds (and his fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney) buying lowly Wrexham Football Club.

It looked like the purchase of the Welsh team might have a fairytale ending after they made it to the FA Trophy final at Wembley and scored a last-minute equaliser against Bromley.

Unfortunately for Wrexham the goal was offside and they went onto lose 1-0. Even more unfortunately for Reynolds – who was accompanied in the Royal Box by Will Ferrell and David Beckham – it took him a while to realise the goal didn’t count.

And their celebrations went viral because, well, watch.

Someone should get a message to the Wrexham owners box ASAP 😬 pic.twitter.com/qhgyxxlARa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022

And once again, shorter this time, with added realisation.

Ooof.

Gotta admit. That celebration for the offside goal will live long in the memory 😂😂😂 — (C)hris Eaton 🏆 (@chris_eaton_) May 22, 2022

You’d have to be a very bad person to laugh at Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Will Ferrell flying in to watch Wrexham at Wembley, struggle to understand the offside rule, and then lose the fairytale ending to the documentary they’re making… because they lost to Bromley. https://t.co/QhkfcdeVCh — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 22, 2022

