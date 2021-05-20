Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are ‘trolled’ in Welsh in the trailer for their Wrexham AFC documentary

Videos

The purchase of Wrexham AFC by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney must be one of the stranger sports stories of recent times – and Jose Mourinho just got the Roma job, so there’s decent competition.

The duo have an upcoming FX documentary about the club and their involvement, and the trailer they’ve released is pretty special.

Journalist Maxine Hughes, originally from Conwy – who responded to a flyer asking for a Welsh translator – nails her role as though she too were comedy royalty.

This reaction from one YouTube user sums up where a lot of us are.

TheGaroStudios I have no idea what’s going on, but I’m hyped.

Ryan and Rob also posted the trailer on Twitter, where its reception boded very well for the show’s viewing figures.

very good indeed https://t.co/5qHEby8c3E — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 19, 2021

Hwna yn amazing!! Gobeithio bod chi wedi troi yn gefnogwr @Wrexham_AFC rwan! 👍 — Martin Jones (@MartinJonesssl) May 18, 2021

This brings me such joy https://t.co/PB0EZdGUD7 — Mike Collins (@MIKECOLLINS99) May 19, 2021

this is still the weirdest shit ever but i fucking love it https://t.co/37sVNRb0f4 — robin👨🏻‍🦼🏳️‍🌈 (@constantvigils) May 18, 2021

It wouldn’t be a Ryan Reynolds post without a Hugh Jackman comeback, and here it is.

I ❤️ Maxine. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 18, 2021

We love Maxine too, and hope we get to see more of her deadpan takedowns. Do Boris Johnson next!

