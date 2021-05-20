Videos

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are ‘trolled’ in Welsh in the trailer for their Wrexham AFC documentary

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2021

The purchase of Wrexham AFC by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney must be one of the stranger sports stories of recent times – and Jose Mourinho just got the Roma job, so there’s decent competition.

The duo have an upcoming FX documentary about the club and their involvement, and the trailer they’ve released is pretty special.

Journalist Maxine Hughes, originally from Conwy – who responded to a flyer asking for a Welsh translator – nails her role as though she too were comedy royalty.

This reaction from one YouTube user sums up where a lot of us are.

TheGaroStudios

I have no idea what’s going on, but I’m hyped.

Ryan and Rob also posted the trailer on Twitter, where its reception boded very well for the show’s viewing figures.

It wouldn’t be a Ryan Reynolds post without a Hugh Jackman comeback, and here it is.

We love Maxine too, and hope we get to see more of her deadpan takedowns. Do Boris Johnson next!

