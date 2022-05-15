This viral cola taste test is just next-level stuff

Pics

Over on TikTok @livefrommyhouse‘s partner, Mike, performed a feat of blind tasting that we would never have thought possible.

Watch and wonder.

The words “Will Pepsi do?” should never be uttered to that man.

TikTok users were blown away.

As a straight man. I am in love with this man.

nock

1. Good job. 2. GREAT beard.

Missy

He looks so official doing this with a golden beard and a National Geographic hoodie 😄

South Beach Helicopters® (SBH)

There was more love for Mike’s skills – and his beard – when it was shared on Reddit.

It was the first “Hmmm”, that got me hooked.

MindChief

He’s got nice facial hair. If he didn’t get them all right who would?

melodyinspiration Your logic makes no sense, but I absolutely 100% agree with you.

Beautiful_Wedding

A Reddit user named FakeChowNumNum1 had a similar experience. Vaguely similar.

“I did this once with a bunch of different cheap American beers, Coors, Budweiser, natty, Busch etc. I performed shockingly poorly, but had a great time.”

