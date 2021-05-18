Videos

This might be the funniest Marmite taste test you’ll ever see

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2021

Texan TikTok star, Parker James, is known for his comedy character StEvEn, CEO of the Dino Club. In a recent sketch, he’s done the Marmite taste test to find out whether he loves or hates the divisive spread.

@parker_james

You tell me ..did I like it or not? ##marmite ##food ##foodtasting ##StEvEn ##fypシ

♬ Classical Music – Classical Music

So – does he like it or not? It’s so hard to tell. This is what TikTok users thought of the whole thing.

Twitter was equally entertained.

One person had a suggestion.

Funnily enough …

We look forward to the sequel.

READ MORE

This chef shared his ‘butter/marmite ratio’ and people really can’t handle it

Source Parker James Image Screengrab

More from the Poke