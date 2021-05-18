This might be the funniest Marmite taste test you’ll ever see

Videos

Texan TikTok star, Parker James, is known for his comedy character StEvEn, CEO of the Dino Club. In a recent sketch, he’s done the Marmite taste test to find out whether he loves or hates the divisive spread.

So – does he like it or not? It’s so hard to tell. This is what TikTok users thought of the whole thing.

Twitter was equally entertained.

I’m so dead 🤣🤣🤣🤣 this is the funniest TikTok I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NZVteLSNJ6 — ⚫️ queenvictoria (@QVic619) May 12, 2021

Well that was mildly terrifying, yet has a feelgood factor. https://t.co/KlgCrwxBCI — FilthWizard is not a cat (@shift_plusone) May 14, 2021

One person had a suggestion.

I think Marmite should actually use this in their ad campaign. https://t.co/2ENftCShjE — Ned Flippers (@NedFlippers) May 13, 2021

Funnily enough …

We look forward to the sequel.

FYI .. make sure you put a lot of butter on toast and then add Marmite! I just learned that🙌🏻..another video coming soon trying it the right way😂! Thanks @marmite .. I'm going to end up loving you either way #loveitorhateit #StEvEn #DinoClub #marmite https://t.co/zviccRXrdm — Parker James 🦖 (@parkerJames_44) May 13, 2021

READ MORE

This chef shared his ‘butter/marmite ratio’ and people really can’t handle it

Source Parker James Image Screengrab