This might be the funniest Marmite taste test you’ll ever see
Texan TikTok star, Parker James, is known for his comedy character StEvEn, CEO of the Dino Club. In a recent sketch, he’s done the Marmite taste test to find out whether he loves or hates the divisive spread.
@parker_james
You tell me ..did I like it or not? ##marmite ##food ##foodtasting ##StEvEn ##fypシ
So – does he like it or not? It’s so hard to tell. This is what TikTok users thought of the whole thing.
Twitter was equally entertained.
I’m so dead 🤣🤣🤣🤣 this is the funniest TikTok I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NZVteLSNJ6
— ⚫️ queenvictoria (@QVic619) May 12, 2021
Well that was mildly terrifying, yet has a feelgood factor. https://t.co/KlgCrwxBCI
— FilthWizard is not a cat (@shift_plusone) May 14, 2021
One person had a suggestion.
I think Marmite should actually use this in their ad campaign. https://t.co/2ENftCShjE
— Ned Flippers (@NedFlippers) May 13, 2021
Funnily enough …
Marmite… Never fails to deliver! #Marmite #LoveitOrHateit #thursdaymorning
📷 @parkerJames_44 pic.twitter.com/dUyDqLKGuL
— Marmite (@marmite) May 13, 2021
We look forward to the sequel.
FYI .. make sure you put a lot of butter on toast and then add Marmite! I just learned that🙌🏻..another video coming soon trying it the right way😂! Thanks @marmite .. I'm going to end up loving you either way #loveitorhateit #StEvEn #DinoClub #marmite https://t.co/zviccRXrdm
— Parker James 🦖 (@parkerJames_44) May 13, 2021
READ MORE
This chef shared his ‘butter/marmite ratio’ and people really can’t handle it
Source Parker James Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
The government says people shouldn’t travel to countries on the amber list – 7 colourful reactions
Simply 23 glorious takedowns of hilariously confused Americans