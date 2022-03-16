Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert got dragged after inventing the rank of Lieutenant Corporal
Trump cheerleader, Lauren Boebert – along with her Brains Trust co-member Marjorie ‘Gazpacho Police’ Taylor Greene – interrupted Joe Biden’s State of the Union address just as the president began talking about the death of his son, Beau.
She brought up the incident in a video on Twitter.
This was what she had to say.
Sporting a new look, Boebert recounts the incident where she yelled out during SOTU. She talks about Pelosi telling her to shut up, then says the mom of a “lieutenant corporal” (there’s no such thing) wrote her to thank her. pic.twitter.com/0WFuy1PLI8
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 15, 2022
She posted a clarification.
But the damage was already done and the burns came thick and fast – much like Boebert’s video statement.
1.
fun fact: Lauren Boebert is a Lieutenant Corporal in the Congressional Moron Caucus
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 15, 2022
2.
Everyone is dunking on Lauren Boebert for "lieutenant corporal" not being a real rank, but I'm just glad she's trying to read.
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 15, 2022
3.
BREAKING: Lauren Boebert makes a public appearance with the “lieutenant corporal” whose mother wrote her to thank her for interrupting President Biden's SOTU Address.@laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/Niftm1NVbp
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) March 15, 2022
4.
This new Saving Lieutenant Corporal Crunch movie looks like it could be the blockbuster hit of the summer.#SavingLieutenantCorporalCrunch @laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/aVt4XmhWhf
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) March 15, 2022
5.
I’m telling my grandkids that Colonel Sanders was Lauren Boebert’s military advisor back when he was a lowly Lieutenant Corporal pic.twitter.com/NZA3xHZav8
— David Rosseel (@rosseel_david) March 15, 2022
6.
Lauren Boebert needs to be Court Marshmallowed.
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 15, 2022
7.
There is no such thing as a Lieutenant Corporal, the same as there's no such thing as a Lauren Boebert high school diploma https://t.co/0ltwz3tS31
— Meggy Mommy 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@WifeySpice90) March 15, 2022
8.
Not only did a mom of a "lieutenant corporal" reach out, but the parents of a general private and a sergeant colonel. https://t.co/JBUrnNhTjK
— Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) March 15, 2022
9.
In fairness, the Gazpacho Police does have lieutenant corporals https://t.co/YlfZaivb1G
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 15, 2022
In conclusion –
The US Military doesn’t have a rank of lieutenant corporal but Lauren Boebert is a major asshole.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 15, 2022
