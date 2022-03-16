Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert got dragged after inventing the rank of Lieutenant Corporal

Politics

Trump cheerleader, Lauren Boebert – along with her Brains Trust co-member Marjorie ‘Gazpacho Police’ Taylor Greene – interrupted Joe Biden’s State of the Union address just as the president began talking about the death of his son, Beau.

She brought up the incident in a video on Twitter.

This was what she had to say.

Sporting a new look, Boebert recounts the incident where she yelled out during SOTU. She talks about Pelosi telling her to shut up, then says the mom of a “lieutenant corporal” (there’s no such thing) wrote her to thank her. pic.twitter.com/0WFuy1PLI8 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 15, 2022

She posted a clarification.

But the damage was already done and the burns came thick and fast – much like Boebert’s video statement.

1.

fun fact: Lauren Boebert is a Lieutenant Corporal in the Congressional Moron Caucus — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 15, 2022

2.

Everyone is dunking on Lauren Boebert for "lieutenant corporal" not being a real rank, but I'm just glad she's trying to read. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 15, 2022

3.

BREAKING: Lauren Boebert makes a public appearance with the “lieutenant corporal” whose mother wrote her to thank her for interrupting President Biden's SOTU Address.@laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/Niftm1NVbp — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) March 15, 2022

4.

This new Saving Lieutenant Corporal Crunch movie looks like it could be the blockbuster hit of the summer.#SavingLieutenantCorporalCrunch @laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/aVt4XmhWhf — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) March 15, 2022

5.

I’m telling my grandkids that Colonel Sanders was Lauren Boebert’s military advisor back when he was a lowly Lieutenant Corporal pic.twitter.com/NZA3xHZav8 — David Rosseel (@rosseel_david) March 15, 2022

6.

Lauren Boebert needs to be Court Marshmallowed. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 15, 2022

7.

There is no such thing as a Lieutenant Corporal, the same as there's no such thing as a Lauren Boebert high school diploma https://t.co/0ltwz3tS31 — Meggy Mommy 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@WifeySpice90) March 15, 2022

8.

Not only did a mom of a "lieutenant corporal" reach out, but the parents of a general private and a sergeant colonel. https://t.co/JBUrnNhTjK — Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) March 15, 2022

9.

In fairness, the Gazpacho Police does have lieutenant corporals https://t.co/YlfZaivb1G — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 15, 2022

In conclusion –

The US Military doesn’t have a rank of lieutenant corporal but Lauren Boebert is a major asshole. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 15, 2022

