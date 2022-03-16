Politics

Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert got dragged after inventing the rank of Lieutenant Corporal

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2022

Trump cheerleader, Lauren Boebert – along with her Brains Trust co-member Marjorie ‘Gazpacho Police’ Taylor Greene – interrupted Joe Biden’s State of the Union address just as the president began talking about the death of his son, Beau.

She brought up the incident in a video on Twitter.

This was what she had to say.

She posted a clarification.

But the damage was already done and the burns came thick and fast – much like Boebert’s video statement.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In conclusion –

Source Lauren Boebert Image Screengrab