Lauren Boebert’s misfiring attempt to mock Joe Biden was unintentionally hilarious

To the world of Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert who, as you will probably know by now, is no stranger to trolling Joe Biden.

Except it doesn’t always work out the way Boebert would have wanted, and this latest example is a classic case in point.

Here she is on Fox News with a jibe that she really hasn’t thought through to the end (not that her brain had particularly far to travel).

Boebert: I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John uhh from uhhh uhh Prince John pic.twitter.com/MJ1ujbLoYk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

Presumably the words she was grasping for were Robin and Hood although it’s probably best not to assume too much in this particular circumstance.

She does not know about Robin hood, not even the Disney version — Chef Chex (@Chefefefe) March 9, 2022

Oh yeah, that's the good stuff right there https://t.co/Fdm3NSBJBv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 9, 2022

Damn you Prince John. pic.twitter.com/sqI3N3qGou — Mushy Sparrow (@Mushy_Sparrow) March 9, 2022

No, that's Prince John from Robin Hood. She's talking about Prince John from… Prince John. Totally different. — Spud Webb Space Telescope (@cwBOGUS) March 9, 2022

'Prince John?' I think it's time to consider an I.Q. test as a qualifier for federal office candidates… https://t.co/xOyEqOe3xn — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) March 9, 2022

And it wasn’t her only unfortunate moment. She also got a bit mixed up when trying to mock Biden’s energy policy as well.

Boebert: If it’s not American energy, Joe doesn’t want it pic.twitter.com/ddB6qCWLL8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

Come again? On second thoughts, don’t bother.

Holy Prince John, Batman! Lauren Boebert is quite possibly, the dumbest person in US politics. https://t.co/J1vh70bUNT — I Stand With Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@PatResister) March 9, 2022

Source Twitter @Acyn H/T HuffPost