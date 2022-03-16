Having a bad day? It could be worse, you could work here

Life

Latest in an occasional series, ’employers you’re glad you don’t work for’, comes this, a warning sign to employees which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Eat and get laid off. Snitches get $20,’ said BrittaOso who shared it.

And it got entirely the responses it deserved

‘They should all snitch on each other, get the 20 go out for drinks.’

ohnonotuto3 ‘Everyone do this twice to max out the gain. If the boss makes any noise, everyone quit at once.’

dC6OPnR9pBfngB3DsDmt ‘Gotta love a business that promotes inter personal conflict.’

bob_but_backwards “We have an extremely high turn over rate and it’s a total mystery.”

NotObamasClone “I turned in all fifty of my coworkers, three times each, where’s my three thousand dollars?”

The_pun_fart ‘Turn yourself in twice for an extra $40.’

Source Reddit u/BrittaOso