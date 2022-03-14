This person’s takedown of a boss insisting they work on their day off is a supremely satisfying read

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ in which people call out their boss’s behaviour and occasionally features people telling their employers exactly what they can do with their job.

And this is a classic case in point, a story in three parts of a person who was told to come in on their day off. And it’s a very funny, supremely satisfying reads.

It was shared by Redditor OnlyFansMod who began by saying this: ‘It’s my day off boss leave me alone!’

‘When do I tell my boss I’m quitting? (part 2)’

‘I QUIT MY JOB!! (Final part)’

“[Don’t] force the managers to do the low-level work” ‘Dude said the quiet part out loud. Unwillingness to the the “low-level work” is a hallmark of a shitty manager.’

sheena-d “don’t let the managers do the low level work” ‘The superiority complex on that person actually makes me feel sick.’

CasperElshao “Low level work” ‘They mean the absolutely crucial work that needs to be done every day and night right? What an entitled asshat.’

Vegetable-Poet6281 ‘Nobody’s mentioned this yet, but the manager checked the movie listings to see if the employee was lying about seeing Batman ? Even if he was – it’s his day off. F that manager.’

