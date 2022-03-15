Vladimir Putin trying to shake people’s hands is just the escape we needed right now

Videos

Turns out it’s not only Donald Trump’s handshakes that can provide a bit of light relief from the grim reality of everything going on right now.

We say that because this compilation of Vladimir Putin trying to shake hands has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s the just the escape we needed right now.

Almost as if people don’t trust him.

And here are just three of the many comments it prompted.

‘How super villains are made.’

FlyWtMe87 ‘Hindsight is 2020.’

Zee_Ventures ‘Poison enough people and nobody’s gonna touch that hand.’

willumasaurus

Source Reddit u/Hayasaka_Best_Girl gfycat