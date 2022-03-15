Elon Musk has challenged Putin to combat for the freedom of Ukraine

Celebrity

Because there’s nothing so tragic or grave that Elon Musk can’t try to turn it into the Cirque De Musk, he’s weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine by offering to go toe to toe with Vladimir Putin.

That says ‘Stakes are Ukraine’, in case you hadn’t worked it out.

He added this message, directed at the Kremlin’s Twitter account –

Which, if Google Translate knows what it’s talking about, means

‘Do you agree to this fight?’

Some people thought he might be joking – which seems reasonable. He claims he wasn’t.

Russia’s former ambassador to NATO, Dmitry Rogozin, had a slap-down quote for the billionaire, which translated to –

You, little devil, are still young,

Compete with me weak;

It would only be a waste of time.

Overtake my brother first.

This was his double-headed response.

Katy Brand asked the big question.

On whose authority will Elon Musk be giving Putin Ukraine in the event that he loses this hand to hand combat fight? Because I sort of feel Zelensky is doing a pretty good job already without some hobbyist turning up in his tightest t-shirt smelling of Deep Heat and ego. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) March 14, 2022

These other responses fill in the blanks in the best way.

1.

have you ever taken a breakup so badly you challenged vladimir putin to a fight? https://t.co/xidQUdvDpB — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) March 14, 2022

2.

2022: The year billionaires begin challenging dictators to single combat https://t.co/BsbHHNVEJ8 — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) March 14, 2022

3.

Only Elon Musk could get jealous of the attention a war is getting. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 14, 2022

4.

can you just do this, can i fight jeremy corbyn https://t.co/qIXAcV7TGv — joe (@mutablejoe) March 14, 2022

5.

go to bed Elon — Alex Barredo 📉 (@somospostpc) March 14, 2022

6.

This is the stupidest timeline. https://t.co/y49svoK1mr — Dr. Alfredo Carpineti ️‍️‍⚧️ (@DrCarpineti) March 14, 2022

