The magnificent takedown of this peer who fell asleep in the House of Lords is today’s most British thing

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2022

This might be the most British thing you see this week, a peer who was denied the opportunity to speak in the House of Lords because he’d only just woken up from a nap.

It’s Lord Young of Norwood Green – no, us neither – who was reprimanded by – Google, Google – government whip Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist.

And just when you think it can’t get any better, it does.

Very funny, very British, and totally infuriating.

Source Twitter @PeteKennedy