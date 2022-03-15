The magnificent takedown of this peer who fell asleep in the House of Lords is today’s most British thing

News

This might be the most British thing you see this week, a peer who was denied the opportunity to speak in the House of Lords because he’d only just woken up from a nap.

It’s Lord Young of Norwood Green – no, us neither – who was reprimanded by – Google, Google – government whip Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist.

And just when you think it can’t get any better, it does.

Hilarious moment in the House of Lords just now. A Lord was banned from speaking because he had been asleep through most of the debate. Never seen anything like it! pic.twitter.com/09Ewf8QGN5 — Pete Kennedy (@PeteKennedy) March 14, 2022

Very funny, very British, and totally infuriating.

It really isn’t funny though is it. He gets paid good money for his sleep. Tax payers money. Worse than useless — Relic Rozer 🇺🇦 (@relicrozer) March 14, 2022

Abolish the House of Lords and end this farce. https://t.co/RwtUK7lj1T — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) March 15, 2022

He will still collect his 350 quid daily rate. — Matt Hodgkinson (@MC_Hodgkinson) March 14, 2022

This should be happening more often… https://t.co/Pnf9ESSbiK — Supergran Lorri Mollins (@lorri1962) March 15, 2022

Reminds me of the story of a peer who dreamed he was making a speech in the house of Lords, and woke up to find that he was! — Andrew Denny (@albiondumsday) March 15, 2022

Source Twitter @PeteKennedy