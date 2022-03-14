This cat watching everyone else have fun at a party is hilariously relatable
Still early we know, but this might be the most relatable thing we see this week.
It’s a cat watching everyone else have fun at a party shared by Redditor graphic_thoughts who said:’Over it.’
They certainly are …
And our favourite things people said about it.
‘Stan wants everyone home by 9pm and not a second later.’
cheus_love
‘Stan doesn’t look like he’s having a good time.’
Goretek614
‘Stan didn’t want them over in the first place.’
Andre4kthegreengiant
‘That’s cause he has work early the next morning.’
tharkus_
“They don’t know that I actually own this apartment”.
Harambe2point0
‘Stan doesn’t give a shit. I like Stan.’
peoplecallmedude797
To conclude …
‘Stan says it’s bedtime you hooligans.’
mdntfox
Source Reddit u/graphic_thoughts