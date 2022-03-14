Animals

This cat watching everyone else have fun at a party is hilariously relatable

March 14th, 2022

Still early we know, but this might be the most relatable thing we see this week.

It’s a cat watching everyone else have fun at a party shared by Redditor graphic_thoughts who said:’Over it.’

They certainly are …

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘Stan wants everyone home by 9pm and not a second later.’
cheus_love

‘Stan doesn’t look like he’s having a good time.’
Goretek614

‘Stan didn’t want them over in the first place.’
Andre4kthegreengiant

‘That’s cause he has work early the next morning.’
tharkus_

“They don’t know that I actually own this apartment”.
Harambe2point0

‘Stan doesn’t give a shit. I like Stan.’
peoplecallmedude797

To conclude …

‘Stan says it’s bedtime you hooligans.’
mdntfox

Source Reddit u/graphic_thoughts