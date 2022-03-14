This cat watching everyone else have fun at a party is hilariously relatable

Animals

Still early we know, but this might be the most relatable thing we see this week.

It’s a cat watching everyone else have fun at a party shared by Redditor graphic_thoughts who said:’Over it.’

They certainly are …

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘Stan wants everyone home by 9pm and not a second later.’

cheus_love ‘Stan doesn’t look like he’s having a good time.’

Goretek614 ‘Stan didn’t want them over in the first place.’

Andre4kthegreengiant ‘That’s cause he has work early the next morning.’

tharkus_ “They don’t know that I actually own this apartment”.

Harambe2point0 ‘Stan doesn’t give a shit. I like Stan.’

peoplecallmedude797

To conclude …

‘Stan says it’s bedtime you hooligans.’

mdntfox

READ MORE

Source Reddit u/graphic_thoughts