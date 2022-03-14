This 1970s children’s TV clip is a delightful tongue-twisting trip down memory lane

Entertainment

Matt Lucas has a special talent for finding amazing forgotten YouTube videos to share with his followers each day – among many other talents, obviously.

He recently unearthed this piece of TV history from the children’s TV show Play Away.

It got tweeters going on a jaunt down memory lane, causing the wonderful Brian Cant to trend for two days. Here are some of the top responses.

My wonderful brother in law Brian Cant, with my landlord in the 80’s Maestro Jonathan Cohen on piano and Sir Tony Robinson . In a classic clip from #BBC2 PlayAway! Give me a P. ❤️❤️ Thankyou @RealMattLucas ❤️❤️ https://t.co/rnddy6Jkfz — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) March 12, 2022

You need to watch this.

As children, it made us smiley and happy.

But the rehearsal and rehearsal and rehearsal that went into this is rarely appreciated. Perhaps @Tony_Robinson might remember how many takes there were?!

Fond memories of Brian Cant (we shared the same GP). RIP. https://t.co/EsbOyKtlKC — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) March 12, 2022

Ah. Playaway- the only child TV programme which could hold it's own against the mighty Playschool. This was peak child TV. Did not realise that Baldrick helped out too. Mind blown. — Blue Windows 🦊 (@nigelward1771) March 12, 2022

Nothing I do or see today will be better than this!!!What memories!! Brian Cant was the best… https://t.co/97DQG8Xz0Q — Gayle Anderson (@puffedtweet) March 12, 2022

Has someone slipped me some shrooms?……😂 https://t.co/hEmdns7IGk — Nick 'I laid a little fish' (@nicklesby79) March 12, 2022

This is astonishing skill from a collection of children's TV presenters. https://t.co/9SUx4Ji9mG — Liz Tray (@LizTray) March 12, 2022

I was just passing by and saw this wonderful tweet! Two and a half minutes of joy right here, courtesy of Brian Cant, Toni Arthur, Julie Stevens, and Sir Tony Robinson from at least four decades ago… ☺️ https://t.co/MfplZKewcx — Simon Harries (@harries71) March 13, 2022

There were just a couple of minor issues.

This …

Such a shame that this is a Rolf Harris song… https://t.co/cuHgaAQfib — Johnny Mains Джонні Мейнс 🇺🇦 (@ohsinnerman) March 12, 2022

And this …

“Mummy, what’s a harem?” — Chatty Woman ⚽️😷 ☮️☯️ (@ChattyWomanUK) March 12, 2022

