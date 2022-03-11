You can see the moment this guy and his cat’s souls leave their bodies

Animals

We’re eternally grateful to the person who decided to fit a security camera in this room, because we’d hate to have missed this moment of comedy/terror.

u/captain_flo‘s post has had almost 40,000 upvotes in less than a day and picked up hundreds of comments, including these.

His feelings at that moment: Fright, anger, relief, silliness, shame.

medhatsniper Cat feelings: Fuuuuuckkkk!

Roomba trolls.

That cat sacrificed that human to the hungry Roomba.

“This week on Ghost hunters”

I laughed harder because I can easily recall having similar reactions. I once screamed my way out of bed because I thought an intruder was staring down at me from my bedroom doorway. Forgot I had hung my bathrobe on the bedroom door before I went to sleep.

Of course, that’s not the only kind of trouble you can have with a Roomba.

Several months ago I was putting on my shoes and while I was lacing up the first shoe my roomba rolls over grabs the shoe lace of the second shoe and goes under the couch and then drops it.

cC2Panda Maybe if you left more dirt out for it, it wouldn’t be so hungry it has to eat your shoes.

