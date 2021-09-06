‘How we found out what happened to our Roomba’
This dog owner was naturally perplexed when they came home to find the Roomba vacuum cleaner in bits and pieces by the front door.
So naturally they checked their security camera footage to find out what happened and the resulting video went wildly viral after @gabrielldennis shared it on TikTok.
And if you’re midly alarmed halfway through, fear not, it has a happy ending. Unless you’re the Roomba, obviously.
@gabrielldennis#RIPFranktheRoomba♬ original sound – Gabi
A salutary lesson for pet (and Roomba) owners everywhere.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
READ MORE
This dog distracted from his ball by this butterfly is just the escape we needed right now
Source TikTok @gabrielldennis H/T Mirror
More from the Poke
This Sky News presenter’s 17-second ‘apocalyptic’ take on Brexit struck a chord with lots of people
This dog’s ‘there’s nothing to see here’ expression is just fabulous