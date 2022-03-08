This map is all you need to know about the UK’s attitude to Ukranian refugees

News

It’s not uncommon, as you may be aware by now, for Boris Johnson’s words not to be matched entirely by his actions.

The so-called Prime Minister, for instance, said the UK wold be ‘as generous as we can possibly be’ in helping Ukranian refugees flee the Russian invasion.

Government “will be as generous as we can possibly be” in its approach to helping Ukrainian refugees come to the UK, says PM Boris Johnsonhttps://t.co/vB2i81IHRa pic.twitter.com/Dvp0BiFjx7 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 7, 2022

And yet these latest figures from journalist Jon Sopel suggest, well, have a look for yourself.

UN refugee agency says 1.7M refugees have now fled #Ukraine

British government says it’s let in 300.

Or: 0.017% of the total #worldbeating — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 8, 2022

Here’s a little bit more detail about what’s happening on the ground.

BBC’s Mark Easton: 286 Ukrainians hoping to come to UK have been turned away at Calais, according to local officials. They’ve been told to go to Paris or Brussels to apply. There’s no Home Office team in Calais (though the HO said there was). — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) March 8, 2022

And this.

We’re outside the UK visa application centre in Rzezsow, Poland. It’s -3 degrees. People have been waiting in this queue for 3 hours. There are children here. An 84 year old woman. And plenty of room inside, but they won’t open the door. pic.twitter.com/jlvRi8MfOy — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) March 8, 2022

For added context.

There were more people invited to a Downing Street party during lockdown than Ukrainian refugees invited to the UK during a war. — Darryl Morris 🇺🇦 (@darrylmorris) March 7, 2022

And this map is surely all you need to know.

And just in case that’s tricky to see …

To conclude, this. Very much this.

The UK government are WORLD LEADERS at “looking at”, “working towards” and “focusing on” things — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) March 7, 2022

