News

This map is all you need to know about the UK’s attitude to Ukranian refugees

Poke Staff. Updated March 8th, 2022

It’s not uncommon, as you may be aware by now, for Boris Johnson’s words not to be matched entirely by his actions.

The so-called Prime Minister, for instance, said the UK wold be ‘as generous as we can possibly be’ in helping Ukranian refugees flee the Russian invasion.

And yet these latest figures from journalist Jon Sopel suggest, well, have a look for yourself.

Here’s a little bit more detail about what’s happening on the ground.

And this.

For added context.

And this map is surely all you need to know.

And just in case that’s tricky to see …

To conclude, this. Very much this.

READ MORE

Fox News listed the ‘good’ things under Trump’s presidency and it was unintentionally hilarious

Source Twitter @NostralisNews