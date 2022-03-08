Videos

Fox News listed the ‘good’ things under Trump’s presidency and it was unintentionally hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2022

We hesitate to ever tell you to watch Fox News, but this 13 seconds of airtime is definitely worth your time.

It’s presenter Laura Ingraham sharing all the things that were apparently ‘good’ under Donald Trump’s presidency, just in case any of her Fox viewers had forgotten them.

And a most unfortunate technical glitch made the whole thing much funnier than it was intended to be.

Unfortunate or entirely accurate? You decide!

To conclude …

READ MORE

This Twitter bot is calling out the gender pay gaps of companies tweeting about International Women’s Day and people love it

Source Twitter @Acyn