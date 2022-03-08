Fox News listed the ‘good’ things under Trump’s presidency and it was unintentionally hilarious

Videos

We hesitate to ever tell you to watch Fox News, but this 13 seconds of airtime is definitely worth your time.

It’s presenter Laura Ingraham sharing all the things that were apparently ‘good’ under Donald Trump’s presidency, just in case any of her Fox viewers had forgotten them.

And a most unfortunate technical glitch made the whole thing much funnier than it was intended to be.

Graphic listing good things under Trump malfunctions and starts showing blank empty spaces pic.twitter.com/tUQECSOuvk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2022

Unfortunate or entirely accurate? You decide!

Things ARE good when @FoxNews graphics are bad 😏 https://t.co/YiNDNyqTJH — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 8, 2022

Hilarious. @FoxNews' chyron algorithm refuses to cooperate with Ingraham's nightly Vesuvius of bullsh*t and lies. It's like an electronic Freudian slip. https://t.co/Xo6f969zHg — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 8, 2022

To conclude …

The graphics department computers have become sentient. — Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) March 8, 2022

Source Twitter @Acyn