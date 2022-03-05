This cat squeezing itself into a fish bowl is just the 10 seconds of content we needed today

Animals

If you only watch one funny cat video this week, then you could do a lot worse than make it this one, just the 10 seconds of content we needed today.

‘Meet the Queen of “If it fits, I sits,” said Redditor siempremajima and we’re not about to disagree.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Check no humans around. ‘Become fish.’

dontfightthehood ‘This makes me claustrophobic just watching it.’

macsare1 ‘It’s a catfish!’

dataminer-x

We’re with this person.

‘I had anxiety watching this. Glad you showed the head pop out at the end.’

ignoresubs

Source Reddit u/siempremajima