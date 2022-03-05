News

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah calling out the media’s racist coverage of Ukraine is brilliantly done

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2022

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah went viral with this takedown of the media’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And here are just three of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @TheDailyShow H/T @JolyonRubs