The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah calling out the media’s racist coverage of Ukraine is brilliantly done
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah went viral with this takedown of the media’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Reporters expressed shock over war happening in a "relatively civil" country like Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/ePEDZ1GKAd
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 1, 2022
And here are just three of the many, many things people were saying about it.
Trevor Noah is SPOT ON! Just listen to this. pic.twitter.com/322ygvT5KZ
— Michael Otadende 🇨🇩 #MoveForJack (@MichaelOtadende) March 2, 2022
Get mad if you want to but Trevor Noah is absolutely 100% correct. pic.twitter.com/NY78Y7OFZd
— ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 4, 2022
Trevor Noah telling it like it is and calling out the selective sympathy bullshit we have seen in the media pic.twitter.com/WtvcCDaWxZ
— Jolyon Rubinstein 🇺🇦 (@JolyonRubs) March 5, 2022
