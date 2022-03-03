Videos

The hilarious twist at the end of this furious TV news exchange about Ukraine is TV gold

Poke Staff. Updated March 3rd, 2022

This furious exchange about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Indian TV has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

The less you know about it in advance, the better. All we will say is – watch to the end (it’s only two minutes, go on, treat yourself).

Proper jaw-dropper. Really didn’t see that coming.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @skbozphd H/T @mattjware