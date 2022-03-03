The hilarious twist at the end of this furious TV news exchange about Ukraine is TV gold

Videos

This furious exchange about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Indian TV has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

The less you know about it in advance, the better. All we will say is – watch to the end (it’s only two minutes, go on, treat yourself).

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

Proper jaw-dropper. Really didn’t see that coming.

You will suffer for a few minutes, but the twist at the end is incredible https://t.co/oEUisvkNnK — Milan Vaishnav (@MilanV) March 3, 2022

Keep an eye on the guy in the lower right. — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

This is magnificent. It makes no sense until it makes perfect sense. Nobody outside Indian TV can produce this level of chaos. https://t.co/0HJtafL2CX — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) March 3, 2022

This makes me laugh so much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 — Nitish Bhardwaj (@Hello_nicks) March 3, 2022

This is an amazing find. Wait for the twist in the tale —> https://t.co/DxlUuDhqcc — Andy Mukherjee (@andymukherjee70) March 3, 2022

“I am Mr. McAdams… I haven’t said a word, so stop yelling at me… I was going nuts”🤣🤣😂 — Lord Huron (@LeFlanuer) March 3, 2022

That "oh" was pure gold 😂 https://t.co/Pwv2iTWtry — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) March 3, 2022

To conclude …

OH DEAR LORD. DO NOT MISS THIS BIT OF TV NEWS https://t.co/zzU807D1FN — جُنی بھئیا (@juneymb) March 3, 2022

READ MORE

13 times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Gary Lineker on Twitter

Source Twitter @skbozphd H/T @mattjware