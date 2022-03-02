Surely the dumbest two minutes of any quiz show ever had people facepalming into next week

Entertainment

We haven’t watched Wheel of Fortune in forever and we had no intention of starting any time soon. Except for this fabulous two-minute clip, it really is worth making an exception.

It’s a proper jaw-dropper, and not only is it the worst two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history, it is surely a leading contender for the dumbest two minutes of any quiz show, ever.

This might have been the worst two minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history 😂 pic.twitter.com/lz6HynkkF5 — Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 (@ShawSportsNBA) March 2, 2022

And while we’re still trying to work out exactly how that could have happened, here are our favourite things people said about it.

This was so hilariously painful 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ciaraaa (@ceetweet27) March 2, 2022

I was looking at my folks in the room like they're joking no way this is happening — Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 (@ShawSportsNBA) March 2, 2022

I was looking at my folks in the room like they're joking no way this is happening — Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 (@ShawSportsNBA) March 2, 2022

Not since I had the one surgically removed from my lap — Mark Adams (@ButlerAlumni02) March 2, 2022

She also said "hat" when there was already a "t" and "h" on the board lolllll — Ciaraaa (@ceetweet27) March 2, 2022

READ MORE

This entitled restaurant customer’s demand for a refund is a proper jaw-dropper

Source Twitter @ShawSportsNBA