This entitled restaurant customer’s demand for a refund is a proper jaw-dropper

Life

We’ve featured no end of outrageously entitled restaurant customers on these pages over the last few months, but this one takes the biscuit.

It’s a customer who ordered a whole load of sushi rolls thinking they were getting them on the cheap only to find out they were mistaken. And it didn’t end there …

The one-star review was shared by SampleSwimming8576 over on Reddit and it’s a hilarious, infuriating read.

And they got entirely the responses they deserved.

‘If I saw this 1 star review it would make me want to go here more than a 5 star. How could anyone possibly think this is how a restaurant works??’

MacSanchez ‘If a plate leaves the pass, it’s either to the guest table or the garbage. It never comes back into the window.’

SummonWurm ‘Ok so I ordered this entire steak but I left the bone for you, can you take 20% off my bill?’

toeofcamell ‘Ah yes, it should be every restaurants policy that anyone can pay whatever they want because “the customer is always right. Always.”

uncleray6969 “Thank you for not returning, ma’m.”

Schollert

READ MORE

17 entitled restaurant customers who should never be allowed to eat out again

AND EVEN MORE

Comeback of the day

Source Reddit u/SampleSwimming8576