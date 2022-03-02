This thread of incrediblely detailed instructions in an Airbnb is a proper jaw-dropper

Pics

It’s not unusual when you stay in an Airbnb for the owner to leave you an instruction or two on how things work, stuff to do (and not to do), that kind of thing.

But we’ve never come across a set of instructions quite so all-encompassing as this, a thread which went viral on Twitter after it was shared by comedian, actor and writer @rosejohnno and it’s magnificent(ly) terrifying.

Signs in the Airbnb I am currently staying in, a thread: pic.twitter.com/HT7U1ehT8c — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

If you think there aren’t any signs on the wall lights you’d be very much mistaken pic.twitter.com/VvyM9xfJE3 — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

Are all of these in the same cupboard? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/YQ3YvqJ7lB — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

For those of you wondering if Jonathan went to Cambridge, wonder no more! There’s a photo of his matriculation up in the kitchen along with THIS tantalising treasure hunt: pic.twitter.com/9wpDAhjhSE — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

Scene of the crime on PROMINENT display pic.twitter.com/WcbKXTy6ys — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

Little after dinner find pic.twitter.com/z5oRw27fd0 — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

Make your mind up Jonathan!!!! pic.twitter.com/aXxWRdxMFs — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

Found this in the mug cupboard if anyone’s in any doubt over J-dog’s thoughts on being an Airbnb host pic.twitter.com/G7Zq3EIRPE — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 17, 2022

Here are a few of the many things people said about it.

Posts like this are the reason I stay in hotels. — Julie 🏳️‍🌈📚🐱🌼 (@Julie93009065) February 16, 2022

Posts like this are why I’m on twitter — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) February 16, 2022

Why would anyone use Airbnb if they've had this many problems?

– People keep messing up my flat. I'm sure the next one will be fine. Oh no, it happened again 😢 — Alastair Wainwright (@AlDoubleU) February 16, 2022

Stayed in an Airbnb in Cambridge rented by a Jonathan. Similar signs about not moving furniture and the hazards of red wine 🤣🤣 — Faye (@Faye_Moore) February 16, 2022

It’s the same guy!!! He also has a place in Cambridge — Rose Johnson (@rosejohnno) February 16, 2022

Nice mixture of annoyingly particular landlord and horrific guests there… Who dismantles a thermostat and forces open a boiler? — Henning Strack (@Nabend1401) February 16, 2022

It seems to me that this is not a person that enjoys letting an Airbnb … I wonder why he does? — Solitary Trail Runner. Avoiding people since 1957. (@RichardOfShoes) February 16, 2022

He has an expensive ink cartridge habit to feed. — Jason Sheldon (@Junction10) February 17, 2022

He could’ve at least done a recorded introductory video, or ideally, a hologram — JR (@jonnyr86) February 16, 2022

And it got people sharing favourite Airbnb notices of their own.

Reminds me of a trip to Rome where I happened upon this note from Claudio… 'My neighbors want me dead!' pic.twitter.com/lHQnSikT4Z — Sam Fraser (@samwessexgirl) February 17, 2022

I once stayed in a backpackers' hostel where even the wifi password was passive aggressive. pic.twitter.com/jyEurNbNdV — Bekki (@bekki) February 17, 2022

Reminds me of the oppression my sister and I faced at this hotel in Vientiane. pic.twitter.com/5RPhEtIafz — Rebecca Jules (@RebeccaJJules) February 16, 2022

Last word to Jonathan …

This! What blew my mind was that none of the Airbnb reviews mentioned the signs?! I tried to hunt at this in a diplomatic way… pic.twitter.com/8ROejjSVP2 — Alice Pelton (@alicepelton) February 16, 2022

Follow Rose Johnson – @rosejohnno – on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @rosejohnno