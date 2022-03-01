Irony wins as this journalist blocks everyone who mocks his bad cancel culture take on Russia
There’s so much commentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that it really takes quite a statement to stand out. Washington Post columnist Jason Willick did it by using the C word. Not that one – this one.
We’re most used to hearing people claim they have been victims of cancel culture – generally from their national newspaper column or TV interview, but this is the first time we’ve heard it shoe-horned into a global political crisis.
It seems Mr Willick wasn’t disagreeing with the objective – simply grossly misunderstanding the process of action and consequence.
A take so bad, Twitter was almost impressed. Almost.
1.
Can’t even invade a neighbouring country without getting canceled by the woke mob these days pic.twitter.com/exZKTvEThN
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2022
2.
every time i think i have documented every wacky use of “cancel culture” gosh darn it they come up with a new one https://t.co/PLOgV8Y8sJ
— Dr. Green, a bit “gendery” (@caitlinmoriah) March 1, 2022
3.
when someone tells me my chickpea stew is too spicy https://t.co/qN7ibJRGsN
— HK (@HKesvani) March 1, 2022
4.
no were not
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) February 28, 2022
5.
This is the dumbest take I’ve read all day, and that’s saying quite a lot
— LeGate 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@williamlegate) February 28, 2022
6.
For the love of god stop it. https://t.co/GeKdZwsUgG
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 28, 2022
7.
journalists trying to go 5 minutes without mentioning cancel culture pic.twitter.com/QDwCszH18p
— comeback arc (@tomytailfin_) February 28, 2022
8.
Had to wait till midnight for this take but it finally arrived, thanks Washington Post pic.twitter.com/gF6IR2xmQ5
— Alan White (@aljwhite) March 1, 2022
9.
Oh sweet jesus https://t.co/ssyq2dl7TJ
— Mike Dunford (@questauthority) February 28, 2022
10.
Actually the first geopolitical cancellation was Leonidas of Sparta, who was cancelled by Xerxes of Persia at Thermopylae for standing up for Western Values (1/300)
— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 1, 2022
11.
Somebody found Putin’s old tweets and contacted his employer. https://t.co/pZST89JogR
— Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) March 1, 2022
12.
We are witnessing the laziest take on a straight up armed invasion the world has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mR7t6bksu9
— CeciliaB.Demented (@absurdityengine) February 28, 2022
We wish we could say we were surprised to see how many people the journalist subsequently blocked – but we really can’t.
This is the second geopolitical cancellation of the 21st century pic.twitter.com/BYhQz9gKds
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) February 28, 2022
Lol, lil touchy with the block button are we Jason? Can't handle a single tweet's worth of criticism? pic.twitter.com/WcFRAE7Eu2
— CeciliaB.Demented (@absurdityengine) March 1, 2022
we are witnessing the first ever cancellation of washington post columnists towards me pic.twitter.com/msMYjwxXj9
— comeback arc (@tomytailfin_) February 28, 2022
“Democracy dies in darkness” pic.twitter.com/gA8k3K4fZS
— Nikkipedia (@Hughes87n) February 28, 2022
Plus many more. That’s cancel culture for you.
Source Jason Willick