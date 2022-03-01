Irony wins as this journalist blocks everyone who mocks his bad cancel culture take on Russia

News

There’s so much commentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that it really takes quite a statement to stand out. Washington Post columnist Jason Willick did it by using the C word. Not that one – this one.

We’re most used to hearing people claim they have been victims of cancel culture – generally from their national newspaper column or TV interview, but this is the first time we’ve heard it shoe-horned into a global political crisis.

It seems Mr Willick wasn’t disagreeing with the objective – simply grossly misunderstanding the process of action and consequence.

A take so bad, Twitter was almost impressed. Almost.

1.

Can’t even invade a neighbouring country without getting canceled by the woke mob these days pic.twitter.com/exZKTvEThN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2022

2.

every time i think i have documented every wacky use of “cancel culture” gosh darn it they come up with a new one https://t.co/PLOgV8Y8sJ — Dr. Green, a bit “gendery” (@caitlinmoriah) March 1, 2022

3.

when someone tells me my chickpea stew is too spicy https://t.co/qN7ibJRGsN — HK (@HKesvani) March 1, 2022

4.

no were not — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) February 28, 2022

5.

This is the dumbest take I’ve read all day, and that’s saying quite a lot — LeGate 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@williamlegate) February 28, 2022

6.

For the love of god stop it. https://t.co/GeKdZwsUgG — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 28, 2022

7.

journalists trying to go 5 minutes without mentioning cancel culture pic.twitter.com/QDwCszH18p — comeback arc (@tomytailfin_) February 28, 2022

8.

Had to wait till midnight for this take but it finally arrived, thanks Washington Post pic.twitter.com/gF6IR2xmQ5 — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 1, 2022

9.

Oh sweet jesus https://t.co/ssyq2dl7TJ — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) February 28, 2022

10.

Actually the first geopolitical cancellation was Leonidas of Sparta, who was cancelled by Xerxes of Persia at Thermopylae for standing up for Western Values (1/300) — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 1, 2022

11.

Somebody found Putin’s old tweets and contacted his employer. https://t.co/pZST89JogR — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) March 1, 2022

12.

We are witnessing the laziest take on a straight up armed invasion the world has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mR7t6bksu9 — CeciliaB.Demented (@absurdityengine) February 28, 2022

We wish we could say we were surprised to see how many people the journalist subsequently blocked – but we really can’t.

This is the second geopolitical cancellation of the 21st century pic.twitter.com/BYhQz9gKds — Brendel (@Brendelbored) February 28, 2022

Lol, lil touchy with the block button are we Jason? Can't handle a single tweet's worth of criticism? pic.twitter.com/WcFRAE7Eu2 — CeciliaB.Demented (@absurdityengine) March 1, 2022

we are witnessing the first ever cancellation of washington post columnists towards me pic.twitter.com/msMYjwxXj9 — comeback arc (@tomytailfin_) February 28, 2022

Plus many more. That’s cancel culture for you.

READ MORE

This Republican politician read Green Eggs and Ham to feign outrage over fake cancel culture – 7 scathing takedowns

Source Jason Willick Image Loris on Unsplash