Irony wins as this journalist blocks everyone who mocks his bad cancel culture take on Russia

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 1st, 2022

There’s so much commentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that it really takes quite a statement to stand out. Washington Post columnist Jason Willick did it by using the C word. Not that one – this one.

We’re most used to hearing people claim they have been victims of cancel culture – generally from their national newspaper column or TV interview, but this is the first time we’ve heard it shoe-horned into a global political crisis.

It seems Mr Willick wasn’t disagreeing with the objective – simply grossly misunderstanding the process of action and consequence.

A take so bad, Twitter was almost impressed. Almost.

We wish we could say we were surprised to see how many people the journalist subsequently blocked – but we really can’t.

Plus many more. That’s cancel culture for you.

