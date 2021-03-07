Twitter

This Republican politician read Green Eggs and Ham to feign outrage over fake cancel culture – 7 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2021

For the past few days, the political right in the US has been in a tailspin over those two crucial issues – *checks notes* – the gender of a toy potato and the availability of some less-popular works of children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

We’re sure you’re up to speed with the news that the makers of Mr. Potato Head have rebranded the line ‘Potato Head’, though they will continue to make both ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ options.

You may not have heard that the family of Dr. Seuss, who control his body of work, have decided to withdraw six books from print, due to offensive representations of ethnicity. Their decision – not a Liberal plot.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives, decided to take time out from his busy schedule of voting against anything helpful to read from a very popular – and in no way cancelled – Dr. Seuss book, Green Eggs and Ham.

The takedowns were mini works of literature.

It was almost inevitable that someone would do this – and we’re very glad it was Dan Rather.

