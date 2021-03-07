This Republican politician read Green Eggs and Ham to feign outrage over fake cancel culture – 7 scathing takedowns

Twitter

For the past few days, the political right in the US has been in a tailspin over those two crucial issues – *checks notes* – the gender of a toy potato and the availability of some less-popular works of children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

We’re sure you’re up to speed with the news that the makers of Mr. Potato Head have rebranded the line ‘Potato Head’, though they will continue to make both ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ options.

first they came for the plastic toy potatoes, and I did not speak out— because nobody is coming for the plastic toy potatoes, you whiny paranoid attention-seeking grievance-babies — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 5, 2021

You may not have heard that the family of Dr. Seuss, who control his body of work, have decided to withdraw six books from print, due to offensive representations of ethnicity. Their decision – not a Liberal plot.

Dear @FoxNews, I'm willing to become your full-time Dr. Seuss/Mr. Potato Head gender identity correspondent. My DMs are open. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2021

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives, decided to take time out from his busy schedule of voting against anything helpful to read from a very popular – and in no way cancelled – Dr. Seuss book, Green Eggs and Ham.

I still like Dr. Seuss, so I decided to read Green Eggs and Ham. RT if you still like him too! pic.twitter.com/2pbRbSiJD6 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 6, 2021

The takedowns were mini works of literature.

1.

Democrats are passing Covid relief And Republicans are reading Dr. Seuss — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 6, 2021

2.

Congrats to the @GOPLeader on taking up reading. Proud of you Kevin! https://t.co/037SfelWaq — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 6, 2021

3.

If you’ve ever actually read the book you’d know it’s about trying something new and that change is okay, as opposed to resisting any and all societal progress with every fiber of your being. — (@Sundae_Gurl) March 6, 2021

4.

next week mccarthy’s going to post a video of himself assembling a mr. potato head https://t.co/4ieYG7DnI5 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 6, 2021

5.

Living wage – No

Healthcare – No

Jobs program – No

Education – No Reading Dr. Seuss to own the libs – Hell Yeah — 99Ascend (@99Ascend) March 6, 2021

6.

It's weird for Kevin McCarthy to read Green Eggs and Ham, while simultaneously voting "NO" on a bill that would lift half of American children out of poverty. But what do I know…. ‍♂️ — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 6, 2021

7.

$174,000 a year in taxpayer dollars for this. https://t.co/UAPWGrUPzk — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 6, 2021

It was almost inevitable that someone would do this – and we’re very glad it was Dan Rather.

I do not like hypocrisy.

I do not like it can't you see?

I do not like it in the House.

I do not like it when they grouse.

I do not like it in the Senate.

I do not like it as a tenet.

Dr. Seuss books have not been banned.

This "controversy" is completely canned. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 6, 2021

READ MORE

The usual suspects are waffling on over a gender neutral Potato Head – 25 hilarious reactions

Source Kevin McCarthy Image Screengrab