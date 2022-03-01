Matt Hancock’s ‘love, actually’ confession put to Simon Bates’ Our Tune music is simply hilarious

News

Matt Hancock appears to be attempting a comeback of sorts after with a ‘tell-all’ interview (well, sort of) in which he claimed he didn’t break Covid rules with that clinch of adviser Gina Coladangelo, captured forever on CCTV.

Hancock, who resigned after the footage was leaked, said he broke guidelines not rules and tried to justify his actions by saying it was ‘because I fell in love with somebody’.

And it prompted David Baddiel to suggest his ‘confession’ might work rather well with the Simon Bates’ Our Tune theme which will be instantly familiar to anyone of a certain age.

I’m keen that someone more tech-able than me puts the music to Simon Bates Our Tune under this. https://t.co/kBLYNt3mwH — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 28, 2022

Baddiel himself had a go …

Works well even done fairly shitly. pic.twitter.com/zbGaYx4K7R — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 28, 2022

… but he didn’t have to wait long for someone ‘more tech-able’ to have a go at it. And it works so well it’s uncanny.

I don’t know who* added music to this but it’s brilliant. (*It was me. I’m brilliant) pic.twitter.com/GeLWP2IFVt — Jim Bob (@mrjimBob) February 28, 2022

Proper tear jerker, that.

That could so easily have been the voice of Simon Bates. 🤣 — Tony Dennis (@TonyDennis10) February 28, 2022

I had a tear in my eye, I don’t know if it was because of hysterical laughter or if I was moved by this love story. I’ll have to watch again. 😂 — Lilith Phoenix 🇺🇦 #NoWarOnlyPeace (@XLilithPhoenixX) February 28, 2022

For those of a certain age, this is indeed brilliant 😂 — Bryan Haydock 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺✌🏻 (@bryan_haydock) February 28, 2022

And you can follow @mrjimBob on Twitter here.

