Matt Hancock’s ‘love, actually’ confession put to Simon Bates’ Our Tune music is simply hilarious

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2022

Matt Hancock appears to be attempting a comeback of sorts after with a ‘tell-all’ interview (well, sort of) in which he claimed he didn’t break Covid rules with that clinch of adviser Gina Coladangelo, captured forever on CCTV.

Hancock, who resigned after the footage was leaked, said he broke guidelines not rules and tried to justify his actions by saying it was ‘because I fell in love with somebody’.

And it prompted David Baddiel to suggest his ‘confession’ might work rather well with the Simon Bates’ Our Tune theme which will be instantly familiar to anyone of a certain age.

Baddiel himself had a go …

… but he didn’t have to wait long for someone ‘more tech-able’ to have a go at it. And it works so well it’s uncanny.

Proper tear jerker, that.

