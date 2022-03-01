News

Matt Hancock’s excuse for breaking the Covid rules was BS, Actually – 18 brutal reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 1st, 2022

Matt Hancock left the office of Health Secretary, both literally and professionally, under a cloud of disgrace after being filmed in a vaguely adolescent clinch with his aide.

Of course, at that point, we didn’t realise his choices were between snogging his girlfriend in the office or dancing on tables with a glass of Bolly and a fistful of Wensleydale in someone else’s office.

He recently gave a lengthy interview to millionaire entrepreneur, Steven Bartlett, for the podcast Diary of a CEO, and he seemed very keen to stress that he didn’t break the law with his cringeworthy fumbling. Heaven forbid he should be sent a Met questionnaire.

When you’ve got to try and rehabilitate your reputation at four, but host a Jazz club at eight.

His excuse for rule-breaking –

“That happened because I fell in love with her.”

This is what tweeters thought of it all.

