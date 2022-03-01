Matt Hancock’s excuse for breaking the Covid rules was BS, Actually – 18 brutal reactions

News

Matt Hancock left the office of Health Secretary, both literally and professionally, under a cloud of disgrace after being filmed in a vaguely adolescent clinch with his aide.

Of course, at that point, we didn’t realise his choices were between snogging his girlfriend in the office or dancing on tables with a glass of Bolly and a fistful of Wensleydale in someone else’s office.

He recently gave a lengthy interview to millionaire entrepreneur, Steven Bartlett, for the podcast Diary of a CEO, and he seemed very keen to stress that he didn’t break the law with his cringeworthy fumbling. Heaven forbid he should be sent a Met questionnaire.

I didn’t break Covid rules when kissing aide, says Matt Hancock https://t.co/ZzoiVD2jH1 — The Guardian (@guardian) February 28, 2022

When you’ve got to try and rehabilitate your reputation at four, but host a Jazz club at eight.

His excuse for rule-breaking –

“That happened because I fell in love with her.”

This is what tweeters thought of it all.

1.

I thought nothing could be worse than Vladimir Putin dragging us all to the edge of nuclear warfare but Matt Hancock has just done an interview about falling in love — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 28, 2022

2.

'It was so public' says Hancock, about his affair 'and so painful'. Yeah, Matt. Sure your wife really appreciates you being so private and sensitive about it now. ffs. — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) February 28, 2022

3.

BREAKING: Matt Hancock has explained it was okay to break lockdown rules as long as you were "in love". Every couple who abstained during lockdown is fucking livid to hear they could've been shagging all along x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) February 28, 2022

4.

5.

Moving testimony from a man who fell on his own pork sword. https://t.co/NN4NLbZkdD — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 28, 2022

6.

I have to salute Matt Hancock for offering a distraction from the unrelenting awfulness of world events by choosing today of all days to appear on a podcast in the Dapper Laughs turtle neck of contrition to talk about his private life, what a king — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 28, 2022

7.

'…so, in conclusion, the people who didn't break the rules to see their loved ones simply didn't love them ENOUGH.' https://t.co/QQgRK6R4Zg — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) February 28, 2022

8.

RIP my cervix, soul & digestive system (1973-2022) https://t.co/Q6TxLpKHLH — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 28, 2022

9.