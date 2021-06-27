News

Has the chain finally come off the Matt Hancock news cycle? 21 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 27th, 2021

The news cycle surrounding Matt Hancock has been so flat out for the last few days, we’re surprised the chain hasn’t fallen off, and we definitely need to do a drugs test on the rider.

Leak of a photograph of him kissing an aide.
Ministers insisted he hadn’t done anything wrong.
Matt Hancock admitted he’d done wrong and apologised.
The Prime Minister considered the matter closed.
There was a video of him kissing the aide.
There was a video of Matt Hancock telling us he was resigning.
It emerges that he has left his wife.
Boris Johnson said Matt Hancock should be very proud of what he has achieved.

There was barely time for Twitter comedians to get a joke out before the news changed, and without even the slightest consideration for people who thought they had a day or so to make gags about who would succeed him – BOOM – he was replaced by Sajid Javid. In the Health Department, not in his marriage.

Despite the whirlwind of new developments, people did indeed manage to put some tweets out there about it – and here are some of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

