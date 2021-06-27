Has the chain finally come off the Matt Hancock news cycle? 21 favourite reactions

News

The news cycle surrounding Matt Hancock has been so flat out for the last few days, we’re surprised the chain hasn’t fallen off, and we definitely need to do a drugs test on the rider.

Leak of a photograph of him kissing an aide.

Ministers insisted he hadn’t done anything wrong.

Matt Hancock admitted he’d done wrong and apologised.

The Prime Minister considered the matter closed.

There was a video of him kissing the aide.

There was a video of Matt Hancock telling us he was resigning.

It emerges that he has left his wife.

Boris Johnson said Matt Hancock should be very proud of what he has achieved.



So they DO resign when they do bad things ??? — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 26, 2021

There was barely time for Twitter comedians to get a joke out before the news changed, and without even the slightest consideration for people who thought they had a day or so to make gags about who would succeed him – BOOM – he was replaced by Sajid Javid. In the Health Department, not in his marriage.

Despite the whirlwind of new developments, people did indeed manage to put some tweets out there about it – and here are some of the best.

1.

If Hancock loses his job over an affair it would be like when they prosecuted Al Capone over his taxes, like, yeah, you’re in the wrong here… but you’re also responsible for a shit-ton of deaths? — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) June 25, 2021

2.

It's obvious. Covid was a dead cat to distract from Hancock's affair. — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) June 26, 2021

3.

Matt Hancock getting done by stolen CCTV footage published in The S*n is like watching Trump getting a kicking from a KKK member. It’s what you wanted to happen but not in the way you wanted it to happen. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 26, 2021

4.

So Hancock has left his wife to be with someone with whom he has an (at best) bit of a questionable political and financial relationship. Only thing that's stopping this from being Prime Ministerial behaviour is his wife didn't have cancer at the time. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 26, 2021

5.

BREAKING: Matt Hancock resigns in what most are calling "Fucking hell it's nice to see consequences for being an absolute shit in politics again" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 26, 2021

6.

Hancock’s gone! Does this mean ‘attempted finger up the bum’ is no longer considered socially distanced? — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) June 26, 2021

7.

Does Celebrity Big Brother still exist and if so what odds can I get on Matt Hancock being on the next series? — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 27, 2021

8.

I begged Matt Hancock to stay, so that I could sack him when I needed to deflect blame from myself, but he refused.

Even as a scapegoat he's fucking hopeless. #resigned #MattHancock — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 26, 2021

9.

Matt Hancock has resigned to spend more time with someone else’s family. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) June 27, 2021

10.

Some birds are not meant to be caged. Fly free, Matt Hancock. They tried to stop you being your true self – an absolute fuck machine. — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) June 26, 2021

11.