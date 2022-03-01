News

Adil Ray heroically trying to get a straight answer out of Dominic Raab had everyone cheering (and despairing)

John Plunkett. Updated March 1st, 2022

The government appears to be very good at talking the talk when it comes to helping refugees from Ukraine but rather less enthusiastic when it comes to, well, you know the rest.

Over on GMB presenter Adil Ray tried his best to find out from deputy prime minister – deputy prime minister! – Dominic Raab to find out if elderly relatives in Ukraine of people living over here in the UK would be allowed to join them.

His efforts were nothing short of heroic. Raab’s answers – such as they were – rather less so.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about the exchange – and Raab – today.

Over on Sky Mark Austin was asking something similar, and Raab was just as enlightening as you’d imagine.

READ MORE

Matt Hancock’s ‘love, actually’ confession put to Simon Bates’ Our Tune music is simply hilarious

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK