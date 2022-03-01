Adil Ray heroically trying to get a straight answer out of Dominic Raab had everyone cheering (and despairing)

News

The government appears to be very good at talking the talk when it comes to helping refugees from Ukraine but rather less enthusiastic when it comes to, well, you know the rest.

Over on GMB presenter Adil Ray tried his best to find out from deputy prime minister – deputy prime minister! – Dominic Raab to find out if elderly relatives in Ukraine of people living over here in the UK would be allowed to join them.

His efforts were nothing short of heroic. Raab’s answers – such as they were – rather less so.

Susanna Reid: I’m not sure I’m any clearer about whether an elderly parent, of an adult here, is immediate family Adil Ray: So if you have got a mother or father in Ukraine, you’ll have to let them know we’re waiting for a bit more detail, so try & avoid the cluster bombs#GMB pic.twitter.com/vVHyq0c0uS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 1, 2022

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about the exchange – and Raab – today.

Adil Ray rightly tearing Raab a new one about the ridiculous Ukraine visa rules. Now Raab is getting ratty. Wanker. #GMB — Food, Fun and Forest 🍗🍰🥳🎉🌳🌲 (@FoodFunForest) March 1, 2022

Adil Ray did a great job here. It is astounding that anyone is offended on Raab's behalf. He did not answer the question, we are no clearer about whether parents can come here as refugees from Ukraine. https://t.co/2Uu0FLswi1 — Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) March 1, 2022

Excellent from @adilray on @GMB calling out Raab for the Government's appalling position on Ukrainian refugees compared to the much more generous response from our European neighbours. — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦 (@SiobhanBenita) March 1, 2022

Dominic Raab says Britain has a reputation that's "second to none" when it comes to welcoming refugees, apart from all the times we refused to allow them into the UK and tried to set the royal navy onto them in the English Channel. Apart from that, we're brilliant 🤦‍♀️ — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) March 1, 2022

Dominic Raab Deputy Prime Minister on GMB. Losing his shit. Brains of a fucking rocking horse. Nob. — Anne Laird 💙 (@AnneLaird31) March 1, 2022

Over on Sky Mark Austin was asking something similar, and Raab was just as enlightening as you’d imagine.

Jarring interview of Dominic Raab by Mark Austin while sirens blare in Kyiv. Austin: “The siren’s just going off here. How does the 75 year old woman living in a basement, get to her son who’s living in London?” Raab: “I can’t comment on every potential hypothetical case…” pic.twitter.com/tHcrxPWAYO — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) March 1, 2022

