Silence of the Lambs would have been very different if Wallace had played Hannibal Lecter

Jonathan Demme’s 1991 horror hit, The Silence of the Lambs, remains the most well-known and iconic of the cinematic chronicles of Hannibal ‘the cannibal’ Lecter, and it retains the power to terrify to this day.

Perhaps not after this day, though, because once you’ve seen the Matt Highton edit, you won’t be able to get it out of your mind.

Watch and wonder.

We don’t know how he does it – and sometimes why he does it – but we’re glad he does.

Matt shared his hilarious edit with Twitter.

Figured some people might want a brief distraction, so I did what I do and swapped out Hannibal Lecter for Wallace from Wallace and Gromit. pic.twitter.com/NQfsJmjWnf — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 25, 2022

He’s not wrong about needing the distraction. Here’s how tweeters reacted.

This might be my favourite one yet https://t.co/sn8niauix2 — Kay Parker (@KeepsKeys) February 26, 2022

Scarier than the original — Robert Clubb (@robertclubb1) February 25, 2022

Oh my god …. amazing — robertnimmo (@robnimm0) February 25, 2022

Genius. The "Fff Fffffff Fffff" at the end sent me. https://t.co/30SvXXNaXv — DAZ TAZER (@daz_tazer) February 26, 2022

Let’s face it – there were bound to be some mixed feelings.

I can't tell if this made my day, or disturbed me so much my day is ruined https://t.co/MpE6feYK1V — Brian Castner 🇾🇪🏴‍☠️ (@BrianCastner) February 27, 2022

We vote for the former.

Give Matt a follow to catch all of his fantastic content, or if you fancy supporting him with the price of a coffee, you can do that here.

