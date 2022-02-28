Entertainment

Silence of the Lambs would have been very different if Wallace had played Hannibal Lecter

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2022

Jonathan Demme’s 1991 horror hit, The Silence of the Lambs, remains the most well-known and iconic of the cinematic chronicles of Hannibal ‘the cannibal’ Lecter, and it retains the power to terrify to this day.

Perhaps not after this day, though, because once you’ve seen the Matt Highton edit, you won’t be able to get it out of your mind.

Watch and wonder.

We don’t know how he does it – and sometimes why he does it – but we’re glad he does.

Matt shared his hilarious edit with Twitter.

He’s not wrong about needing the distraction. Here’s how tweeters reacted.

Let’s face it – there were bound to be some mixed feelings.

We vote for the former.

Give Matt a follow to catch all of his fantastic content, or if you fancy supporting him with the price of a coffee, you can do that here.

