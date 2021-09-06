Take a chance on this hilarious ABBA and Star Wars mash-up

Entertainment

In case you thought you were having flashbacks to your disco-addled youth, it’s absolutely true – ABBA is back with new music and a digital tour.

We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting.#ABBAVoyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin! Pre-order @ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, out 5th November, for access to the exclusive ticket pre-sales.https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/xLh6wWL5z7 — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

Tickets are harder to find than a GB News viewer, and widespread disappointment is the order of the day.

Every so often, I hear sad noises from the kitchen as @petepaphides is rebuffed from the ABBA pre-sale website. It sounds like the child inside him witnessing Santa Claus being shot. It's unbearable. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 5, 2021

Obviously, the news has presented joke opportunities, too.

Call me a party pooper if you must, but I’m having serious doubts about the wisdom of this ABBA reunion… 😱#ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/VVTP0RFmZi — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) September 5, 2021

I’m thinking of celebrating the ABBA reunion by opening a chicken restaurant in Paris. I’ll call it Poulet-Vous. — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 3, 2021

When I think about my old ABBA tribute band I wish I’d never been Bjorn — William Stone (@itswilliamstone) September 3, 2021

Comedian and master of video manipulation, Matt Highton, has produced a mini masterpiece (again) with this ABBA-Star Wars mash-up – and it’s quite frankly essential viewing.

“Aren’t you a little short for a Super Trouper?”

Matt shared the video on Twitter.

R2-D2 plays the ABBA hologram for Luke and Obi-Wan. pic.twitter.com/4A0pi3HeMf — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 3, 2021

These reactions sum it up.

Sheer brilliance! https://t.co/4kKY3tmEAt — Pers says get a vaccine; wear a mask; 💙; BLM (@Public_Pers) September 5, 2021

Perhaps inevitably, this happened.

Abba the Hut… — Chris Cairns. (@ComedyCairns) September 3, 2021

Finally!!! I’ve been waiting for someone to make this pun! pic.twitter.com/opebmsP1TB — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 3, 2021

Altogether now – ♪ R2, R2, R2, R2, R2, R2.♫

