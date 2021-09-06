Entertainment

Take a chance on this hilarious ABBA and Star Wars mash-up

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 6th, 2021

In case you thought you were having flashbacks to your disco-addled youth, it’s absolutely true – ABBA is back with new music and a digital tour.

Tickets are harder to find than a GB News viewer, and widespread disappointment is the order of the day.

Obviously, the news has presented joke opportunities, too.

Comedian and master of video manipulation, Matt Highton, has produced a mini masterpiece (again) with this ABBA-Star Wars mash-up – and it’s quite frankly essential viewing.

“Aren’t you a little short for a Super Trouper?”

Matt shared the video on Twitter.

These reactions sum it up.

Perhaps inevitably, this happened.

Altogether now – ♪ R2, R2, R2, R2, R2, R2.♫

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab

