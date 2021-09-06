Take a chance on this hilarious ABBA and Star Wars mash-up
In case you thought you were having flashbacks to your disco-addled youth, it’s absolutely true – ABBA is back with new music and a digital tour.
We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting.#ABBAVoyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin!
Pre-order @ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, out 5th November, for access to the exclusive ticket pre-sales.https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/xLh6wWL5z7
— ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021
Tickets are harder to find than a GB News viewer, and widespread disappointment is the order of the day.
Every so often, I hear sad noises from the kitchen as @petepaphides is rebuffed from the ABBA pre-sale website. It sounds like the child inside him witnessing Santa Claus being shot. It's unbearable.
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 5, 2021
Obviously, the news has presented joke opportunities, too.
Call me a party pooper if you must, but I’m having serious doubts about the wisdom of this ABBA reunion… 😱#ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/VVTP0RFmZi
— Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) September 5, 2021
I’m thinking of celebrating the ABBA reunion by opening a chicken restaurant in Paris. I’ll call it Poulet-Vous.
— Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 3, 2021
When I think about my old ABBA tribute band I wish I’d never been Bjorn
— William Stone (@itswilliamstone) September 3, 2021
Comedian and master of video manipulation, Matt Highton, has produced a mini masterpiece (again) with this ABBA-Star Wars mash-up – and it’s quite frankly essential viewing.
“Aren’t you a little short for a Super Trouper?”
Matt shared the video on Twitter.
R2-D2 plays the ABBA hologram for Luke and Obi-Wan. pic.twitter.com/4A0pi3HeMf
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 3, 2021
These reactions sum it up.
Alec Guinness's face! Perfect. https://t.co/5PJaLcsF4I
— 🕷️Liza Frank 🇪🇺💙 (@lilithepunk) September 5, 2021
Lovely stuff. https://t.co/FOjF88yejI
— Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) September 5, 2021
Sheer brilliance! https://t.co/4kKY3tmEAt
— Pers says get a vaccine; wear a mask; 💙; BLM (@Public_Pers) September 5, 2021
Perhaps inevitably, this happened.
Abba the Hut…
— Chris Cairns. (@ComedyCairns) September 3, 2021
Finally!!! I’ve been waiting for someone to make this pun! pic.twitter.com/opebmsP1TB
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 3, 2021
Altogether now – ♪ R2, R2, R2, R2, R2, R2.♫
READ MORE
Ted Hastings doing snooker commentary is the Overdub of the Month
Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Christopher Biggins told Nigel Farage we had to get out of the EU – oh yes he did
An anti-vaxxer’s comment about pro-choice critics wasn’t the slam dunk they thought