Andrew Cotter took Olive and Mabel to the beach and it’s just the escape we needed right now

John Plunkett. Updated February 28th, 2022

It’s been a while since we featured the brilliant Andrew Cotter and his fabulous dogs, Olive and Mabel.

But we’re very glad to say the three of them are back and this time they’ve gone to the beach. It’s just the escape we needed right now.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it over on Twitter.

And it took us back to when Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) helped get us through lockdown back in 2020.

This one was our favourite.

Or was it this one?

Probably that one.

To conclude …

You can follow Andrew – @MrAndrewCotteron Twitter here and on YouTube over here. And you can also see all three of them on tour here!

