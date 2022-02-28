Andrew Cotter took Olive and Mabel to the beach and it’s just the escape we needed right now

Celebrity

It’s been a while since we featured the brilliant Andrew Cotter and his fabulous dogs, Olive and Mabel.

But we’re very glad to say the three of them are back and this time they’ve gone to the beach. It’s just the escape we needed right now.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it over on Twitter.

The world needs more Mabel and Olive cam. — A Shining Wit (@Caffeine748) February 24, 2022

Gosh this has cheered me up this gloomy morning – Cotter videos should be available on the NHS https://t.co/ooq0bkekyZ — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) February 25, 2022

If only dogs were in charge. The world would be a far happier place. — GavGav (@ShrewsGav) February 24, 2022

looking at the life of dogs you have to wonder if opposable thumbs are *that* great https://t.co/n20ZXGdiuh — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 24, 2022

Great vid. Mabel strikes me as a trip hazard running companion? Has she ever caused you to stack it? — jumbly (@jumbly) February 24, 2022

Yes. Many times. — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) February 24, 2022

And it took us back to when Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) helped get us through lockdown back in 2020.

This one was our favourite.

Or was it this one?

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Probably that one.

To conclude …

Get some dog cam in your life https://t.co/mDXBkFmeK6 — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) February 25, 2022

You can follow Andrew – @MrAndrewCotter – on Twitter here and on YouTube over here. And you can also see all three of them on tour here!

