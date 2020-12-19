Andrew Cotter’s hilarious Olive and Mabel videos were a 2020 highlight – 11 of the best

Andrew Cotter’s videos of his brilliant dogs Olive and Mabel was one of the highlights of 2020 and provided welcome relief during the pandemic.

The sports commentator’s home videos are a constant delight, so popular in fact that they have even got their own book (you can follow Andrew on Twitter here and on YouTube over here).

Here are 11 of our favourites. If you haven’t seen all of them you’re in for a treat and if you have, then you’ll know they merit repeat viewing …

1.

2.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

3.

Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020

4.

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

5.

Should have been the Olympic Opening Ceremony today. I used my notes anyway. pic.twitter.com/zjsTK3Armp — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 24, 2020

6.

Just hoping she can mend her ways. pic.twitter.com/d2YCniSNux — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 14, 2020

7.

All I can offer at this time is more dog nonsense. pic.twitter.com/NiUMbVxUjG — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 31, 2020

8.

Using this time to get a few things done at home. pic.twitter.com/6k8wrgxUfL — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 7, 2020

9.

Difficult to meet in other places just now, so can’t really blame them. pic.twitter.com/kv6UYyelQ4 — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) September 11, 2020

10.

An eight year long quest for food. pic.twitter.com/DPElNzVsFt — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) November 29, 2020

11.

Having to make do with a lot of archive sport recently. Found this epic encounter. pic.twitter.com/fWNZiY67mm — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) June 10, 2020

‘Olive, Mabel and Me’ by Andrew Cotter is available to buy over here.

And you can follow Andrew on Twitter here and on YouTube over here.

