The BBC’s Lyse Doucet on why it’s Kyiv not Kiev is the only explainer you need for pronouncing Ukraine’s capital

Lots of news reporters are pronouncing the capital of Ukraine in a slightly different way to the one we are used to. Some people are confused by it and others – inevitably – not happy about it either.

And this, from BBC presenter and chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet, is the only response you need, in a video shared by her BBC colleague, Rich Preston.

"Please…pronounuce it the Ukrainian way… This is the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian culture" – @bbclysedoucet on #r4today this morning giving the best explanation as to why BBC pronounces the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (KEE-yiv), not the Russian Kiev (kee-ev). pic.twitter.com/yXqsgQ31P7 — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) February 25, 2022

Kyiv not Kiev.

And here's what the BBC Pronunciation Unit advises. We changed our pronunciation and spelling of Kiev to Kyiv in 2019. pic.twitter.com/LkyWDmx7A4 — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) February 25, 2022

Some people still didn’t get it.

At a time of such crisis, the pronunciation of Kiev is important? — Rob (@rkskckak) February 25, 2022

Yes. As is clearly explained in the video??? — amelia 🏁 (@formulaAMELIA) February 25, 2022

Dear Rich, in the scheme of things, the people of Kyiv has more important things to concern themselves with. — Sisterhood (@sisterhooduk) February 25, 2022

Yes, you're absolutely right. But if we're going to mention their capital city by name, all they'd like us to do is say it the way they say it and not say it the way their invaders say it. We can show them that respect. (I mean, you just spelled it Kyiv not Kiev. Not hard is it?) — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) February 25, 2022

And follow @bbclysedoucet on Twitter here.

