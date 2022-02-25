News

The BBC’s Lyse Doucet on why it’s Kyiv not Kiev is the only explainer you need for pronouncing Ukraine’s capital

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2022

Lots of news reporters are pronouncing the capital of Ukraine in a slightly different way to the one we are used to. Some people are confused by it and others – inevitably – not happy about it either.

And this, from BBC presenter and chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet, is the only response you need, in a video shared by her BBC colleague, Rich Preston.

Kyiv not Kiev.

Some people still didn’t get it.

