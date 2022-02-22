Having a bad day? At least you didn’t score a hat-trick against your own team

Entertainment

New Zealand and Liverpool’s Meikayla Moore went down in footballing history on Sunday, in a way that she would much rather not have done.

As the defender took part in her team’s SheBelieves Cup fixture against the USA, she managed to hit the back of the net three times. New Zealand’s net.

One own goal is bad enough, but three in one match? One half, in fact. Here’s how it happened.

Not great 😬 New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore has a hat trick against the US…of own goals. 🥴 (via @USWNT) pic.twitter.com/ssB8G5dhyE — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) February 20, 2022

Under other circumstances, it would have been considered the perfect hat trick.

Not only that… a perfect hat trick of own goals…

Left foot right foot header 😭pic.twitter.com/uZiemQFnRr https://t.co/0UdJOdHcCM — Tez (@tezilyas) February 21, 2022

Perhaps an imperfect hat trick might be nearer the mark. She’ll never live it down.

A hat trick of own goals. This is tremendous. pic.twitter.com/01OTXYlecg — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) February 20, 2022

My worst day at work was prob not this bad. https://t.co/6uSuVYYnYC — Steve Chai (@chaidotedu) February 21, 2022

Spare a thought for New Zealand's Meikayla Moore, who scored a perfect hat-trick of own goals against the United States in the SheBelieves Cup. Absolutely not her day pic.twitter.com/tbDpuqY4nJ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 20, 2022

The third is a thing of wonder. Nobody deserves this. https://t.co/RewuqBoXRD — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 20, 2022

Maybe they should change her position. She seems to have that finishing touch. https://t.co/Ox6EfwOQWd — Alemanista (@SomTeeOnline) February 20, 2022

BostonMike had a question.

Serious question: Does she get the match ball? https://t.co/U7C6lRAIcj — BostonMike – 🏒 🥅 🚨 🍎 🍏 (@BostnMike) February 21, 2022

We’d guess that’s a no.

In case you were wondering, it ended 5-0 to the US. She singlehandedly outscored the other team.

READ MORE

You surely won’t see a more glorious (or unexpected) own goal this season or any season

Source OddsChecker Image Screengrab