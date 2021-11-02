Sport

You surely won’t see a more glorious (or unexpected) own goal this season or any season

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2021

This is such an extraordinary own goal it took us a second view to work out what on earth had just happened.

Own goal of the season. Or any season. The clip, originally posted by @10Daily has just gone viral after it was shared by @maxrushden.

Source Twitter @10Daily Twitter @maxrushden