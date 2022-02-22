James Blunt had the best response to Right Said Fred’s 5G conspiracy theory

Celebrity

To the world of Right Said Fred – stick with us, please – where the duo who are defiantly not too sexy for conspiracy theories have been sharing their latest thoughts, such as they are, on Twitter.

I am told by those who monitor 5G that 22.02.22 is a significant day. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) February 21, 2022

And it prompted lots of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.

aww everyone stop being mean and let them have their fun, the last date that anything significant happened to them was in 1991 https://t.co/9lpBqyg0vk — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) February 21, 2022

I’m told that 5G is a significant thing by those who monitor Right Said Fred https://t.co/TzoAk1gQ9I — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) February 22, 2022

Oh just fuck off. Until 2 years ago you probably thought 5G was a motorway bypass. https://t.co/ivoZJJS6n9 — 👑Nullen, Shitcrumblin Twatsicle, Biscuit Overlord (@sfinn80) February 21, 2022

Are you daft fuckers going to give it up when shit all happens tomorrow? Honestly, just grow up you baldy tits. https://t.co/n8d7qAFY8W — ©ol (@Bigshirtlesscol) February 21, 2022

But the best response – not for the first time – went to James Blunt.

I am told by my mother that it’s my birthday. https://t.co/aVjrP1FaXK — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 22, 2022

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt