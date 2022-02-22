Celebrity

James Blunt had the best response to Right Said Fred’s 5G conspiracy theory

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2022

To the world of Right Said Fred – stick with us, please – where the duo who are defiantly not too sexy for conspiracy theories have been sharing their latest thoughts, such as they are, on Twitter.

And it prompted lots of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.

But the best response – not for the first time – went to James Blunt.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt