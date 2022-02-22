James Blunt had the best response to Right Said Fred’s 5G conspiracy theory
To the world of Right Said Fred – stick with us, please – where the duo who are defiantly not too sexy for conspiracy theories have been sharing their latest thoughts, such as they are, on Twitter.
I am told by those who monitor 5G that 22.02.22 is a significant day.
— Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) February 21, 2022
And it prompted lots of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.
Bin day https://t.co/6P3juRMc24
— Jacqui Abbott (@jamabing) February 21, 2022
aww everyone stop being mean and let them have their fun, the last date that anything significant happened to them was in 1991 https://t.co/9lpBqyg0vk
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) February 21, 2022
I’m told that 5G is a significant thing by those who monitor Right Said Fred https://t.co/TzoAk1gQ9I
— Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) February 22, 2022
Oh just fuck off. Until 2 years ago you probably thought 5G was a motorway bypass. https://t.co/ivoZJJS6n9
— 👑Nullen, Shitcrumblin Twatsicle, Biscuit Overlord (@sfinn80) February 21, 2022
https://t.co/ooa4rlLyoQ pic.twitter.com/ttbQ3PFyoo
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) February 21, 2022
Are you daft fuckers going to give it up when shit all happens tomorrow? Honestly, just grow up you baldy tits. https://t.co/n8d7qAFY8W
— ©ol (@Bigshirtlesscol) February 21, 2022
But the best response – not for the first time – went to James Blunt.
I am told by my mother that it’s my birthday. https://t.co/aVjrP1FaXK
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 22, 2022
